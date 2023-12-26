What happened to Jamilla Smith? South Carolina woman's ex-boyfriend charged with murder in wake of her disappearance

30-year-old Jamilla Smith was reported missing by her family on December 3, 2023. Police arrested her former boyfriend Daniel Harmon for second-degree domestic violence and kidnapping in connection to the case, as per Law&Crime. After the arrest took place, police also charged the suspect with murder on December 23, as they believe he allegedly ran over Jamilla.

The publication reported that according to the sheriff's office, Smith and her ex-partner allegedly had a history of domestic violence. Harmon is currently being held at the Aiken County Detention Center without bond. According to an affidavit, no activity has been observed on the victim's phone since December 2, 2023.

At the beginning of this month, the South Carolina woman's family reported her missing. Police eventually arrested her former boyfriend, Daniel Harmon. On December 4, he was charged with second-degree domestic violence. As per court records, a kidnapping charge was later added on December 6.

On Saturday, December 23, authorities charged the suspect with murder.

On December 2, the victim allegedly made a distraught 911 call, in which she claimed that her former boyfriend had broken into her residence, as per Law&Crime. In the emergency call, she was reportedly heard yelling and saying that he was chasing her. A male was then heard asking Jamilla Smith to get into a vehicle so he could take her to a hospital.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that they are yet to discover the victim's remains. After police located Harmon on December 5, they also located a black Dodge Charger. Upon investigation, they reportedly found traces of blood in the trunk and on a spare tire that was in the vehicle.

WJBF obtained a criminal complaint, in which detectives claimed that the suspect had allegedly killed Jamilla Smith on December 2, at about 8:30 pm local time, outside her residence on Old Jackson Highway in Jackson, South Carolina. Police have revealed some disturbing details about the case, including the emergency 911 call, in which Jamilla reportedly said:

"Don’t touch me, don’t hurt me please and you hit me."

Law enforcement officials took Harmon into custody from a house off Carpentersville Road in Augusta, near U.S. Highway 1. After he was arrested on the kidnapping charge, Jamilla Smith's father shared a statement addressing Harmon. According to ABC 13, he said:

"Daniel, please if you know anything stop wasting time, [it’s] is all we got right now. It’s hard every day I see you, but I do not see my daughter. I get the call [sic] you don’t know how bad this hurts me, and then it happens the day after my birthday. I need to see my baby."

The court has ordered Harmon to avoid contacting Jamilla's family. His next court appearance has been scheduled for February 24, 2024.