Watch: Bodycam video shows moment police confront Alexee Trevizo's boyfriend after New Mexico teen dumps baby in trash

A new bodycam footage has been released that captured Alexee Trevizo’s boyfriend talking to the cops and telling them that he was the dead child’s father. The boyfriend has been identified as Devyn Fierro. Fierro was seen sitting in the Artesia General Hospital’s waiting room when cops were talking to Trevizo’s mother sometime after they found the child in the trash can.

Trigger warning: This article contains references to child abuse. Readers’ discretion is advised.

Alexee Trevizo’s classmates have further claimed that the 19-year-old teenager had lied to the cops and that she was well aware of her pregnancy. The suspect currently faces charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Her friends stated that when they asked her about her weight gain, she blamed it on “pills.” They also claimed that they first noticed the physical changes in Alexee Trevizo’s body back in November 2022.

Police confronted Alexee Trevizo’s boyfriend, who claimed that he was the father of the deceased baby

Arizona teenager Alexee Trevizo has been alleged to have dumped her newborn son in the trash can of Artesia General Hospital. The hospital surveillance footage captured the teenage girl running toward the washroom at around 1.30 am local time.

Later, hospital authorities discovered the gruesome scene where they found the dead child in the trash bin. Upon being confronted, Alexee claimed that she didn’t know that she was pregnant, and also thought that the baby was born dead.

However, an autopsy report revealed that the baby had air in his lungs after birth. Thus, his death was considered a homicide.

Contrary to Alexee Trevizo’s claims, her friends stated that she was well aware of her pregnancy and had admitted the same to a few of her high school friends.

“She knew she was pregnant and hid it from almost everyone. She told me she had just gained weight because she was ‘on the pill’,” her former classmate said.

The latest bodycam footage captured Trevizo’s boyfriend Devyn Fierro telling cops that the baby was his. He also revealed that he had been dating Alexee for around two years. He, however, did not confirm if he knew about Alexee’s pregnancy.

Another friend of hers said:

“We didn’t want to get into her business, the last thing you want to ask someone who looks like they’ve gained weight is if they were pregnant.”

kie_jms @kie_jms Alexee Trevizo killing her baby, throwing it in a bin, being arrested and placed on bail to allow her to graduate high school and attend her school prom is an outrage the American justice system is a disgusting mess. Alexee Trevizo killing her baby, throwing it in a bin, being arrested and placed on bail to allow her to graduate high school and attend her school prom is an outrage the American justice system is a disgusting mess.

Her friends further claimed that when her weight gain became too visible, she mentioned that she had to go on a diet, but still didn’t admit to being pregnant.

Alexee’s mother claimed that she had back problems since her childhood

On January 27, 2023, Alexee was allegedly admitted to the hospital, where she had locked herself in the washroom for around 19 minutes. Sometime later, hospital authorities found a blood-soaked Alexee, and thought that she had done something to herself.

However, one of the nurses later discovered the dead body of the baby in the trash can.

It was further revealed that after being admitted to the hospital, she claimed that she had regular periods, and was not pregnant. She even claimed that she wasn’t s*xually active.

However, tests revealed that she was carrying a baby. Alexee Trevizo’s mom Rosa addressed her daughter’s pregnancy, and said:

“I honestly didn’t know she was pregnant. I didn’t know. I just thought, like, she said, ‘I have back pain. My hips are hurting me.’”

Marmaduke @Marmaduke1111 🏻🥵 @kie_jms What a miscarriage of Justice. Both the young girl and her boyfriend are without a moral or spiritual compass Shameful display🏻🥵 @kie_jms What a miscarriage of Justice. Both the young girl and her boyfriend are without a moral or spiritual compass Shameful display 👎🏻🥵

Rosa also claimed that Alexee had been suffering from back problems since her childhood, and also needed chiropractic care. Alexee’s trial has been set to begin on October 2, 2023.

