What did Juan Carlos Mata do? Suspect found dead after brutal murder of 19-year-old ex-girlfriend  

On Thursday, June 29, 20-year-old murder suspect Juan Carlos Mata reportedly committed suicide. Mata was accused of killing his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend, Lesley Reyes. Authorities reported that the alleged killer returned to the crime scene, where Reyes was memorialized, and shot himself in the head with a shotgun.

Police are speculating whether the shotgun Juan Carlos Mata used in his suicide was the weapon he supposedly used to kill Reyes. According to Lesley Reyes' family, Mata was abusive towards her and refused to accept that they had broken up. At the time of Mata's death, he was listed as a person of interest in Reyes' murder.

Pasadena Police Department @PasadenaPDTX @PasadenaPDTX ⁩ officers are on the scene at 3120 Pasadena Blvd., where murder suspect, Juan Carlos Mata, returned this morning and ultimately took his own life. Mata was the suspect in the homicide of Lesley Reyes. ⁦@PasadenaPDTX⁩ officers are on the scene at 3120 Pasadena Blvd., where murder suspect, Juan Carlos Mata, returned this morning and ultimately took his own life. Mata was the suspect in the homicide of Lesley Reyes. https://t.co/nmXMPJhmqX

The timeline of the relationship between Juan Carlos Mata and Lesley Reyes

As per the New York Post, Juan Carlos Mata and Lesley Reyes dated for a year, from 2022 to 2023. Family members described the relationship as "toxic." Reyes' family learned that he had supposedly abused her after she had broken up with Mata. Authorities confirmed that they had received one complaint of a domestic disturbance a year ago, though the case was never investigated.

Around July, Lesley Reyes broke up with Juan Carlos Mata. However, the former's family said that Mata continued to text her and would even show up at her home uninvited.

On Monday, June 26, Mata allegedly waited in the parking lot of Reyes' home, armed with a shotgun. Reyes was returning from a late night shift at O'Reilly Auto Parts. Authorities believe that upon seeing his ex, Mata emerged from hiding and shouted at her before fatally shooting her in the head.

After Reyes' parents heard the nearby gunshots, they called their daughter's phone to inform her to be safe. Mata allegedly answered the phone before apologizing for the murder. The parents proceeded to run outside to the parking lot, where the victim was found dead. Investigators believe that Mata had quickly fled the scene of the crime.

In the aftermath of the murder, Pasadena Police Sergeant Raul Granados stated that a manhunt had been launched for the suspect.

“We put out his picture out to the public, hoping that somebody would give us information. We weren’t able to obtain any information; we just know that he showed up, back at the scene,” Granados said.

On Thursday, three days after the murder, Juan Carlos Matas returned to the crime scene, armed with a shotgun, stood at Reyes' memorial, and shot himself in the head. Officials have not confirmed whether he was Reyes' killer.

