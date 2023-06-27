Watch: Video shows pregnant Arizona teenager Alexee Trevizo cheerleading weeks before dumping newborn in hospital trash

Videos capturing 19-year-old Alexee Trevizo cheerleading with a baby bump on January 6 have recently surfaced online. Three weeks after the clip was reportedly filmed, Trevizo allegedly gave birth to her son and dumped the newborn baby in the trash can of the hospital.

Despite the visible baby bump, Alexee Trevizo claimed that she did not know that she was pregnant. The suspect's mother claimed that Alexee went to the hospital after she complained of back pain. Trevizo currently faces charges including first-degree murder for putting her newborn son's body in the trash.

Hospital surveillance footage captured Alexee Trevizo running out of her room and heading toward a washroom down the hallway at around 1:30 am local time. Her mother followed her to the washroom, but she did not let her enter.

On January 27, 2023, a tragic incident took place at Artesia General Hospital, when Alexee Trevizo allegedly dumped her newborn son in the garbage bin. Trevizo then claimed that she was not aware of the pregnancy.

However, videos featuring her cheerleading with a significant baby bump have now surfaced online. In the videos, she was seen walking slowly with her pom poms across the court and pulling her shirt down repeatedly. The videos date back to around three weeks before she delivered the boy.

After being caught, she began crying to the cops and stated that the baby wasn't crying after she gave birth to him. When the child was recovered from the trash, he was declared dead.

On May 10, the suspect was booked and charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Alexee Trevizo was then released on May 16, on a bond of $100,000, just a few days before her high school graduation, as per Law&Crime. However, her lawyer Gary Mitchell stated that the school authorities didn't allow her to attend the graduation ceremony due to the allegations.

“They’re not going to allow her to go to her graduation because of the controversy in the community. And they just don’t want to have any chaos. She’s agreeable to that,” Mitchell said.

The suspect allegedly went back to school after her arrest, just to take her final test. She was reportedly set to get admitted to New Mexico State University with a 3.86 GPA. Mitchell claimed that Trevizo had no criminal record prior to this accusation. She was never suspended from school and did not have a juvenile record.

According to the lawyer, the suspect was shocked to learn that she was pregnant and was going into labor. Before going to the hospital that day, she allegedly went to cheerleading practice for around four hours.

Although Trevizo claimed that the baby was born dead, an autopsy report revealed that he had air in his lungs after his birth. As per Law&Crime, a medical examiner stated that the newborn's death would be classified as a homicide.

