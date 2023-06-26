What did Trevor Seward do? South Carolina man sentenced to life in prison over murder of mail carrier 

25-year-old Trevor Seward was found guilty of killing a federal employee on September 23, 2019. The victim was identified as 64-year-old Irene Pressley, who was fatally shot while she was delivering mail in rural Williamsburg County. On Thursday, Seward was sentenced to life imprisonment for the crimes committed in 2019.

Trevor Seward reportedly fired shots around 20 times and ended up killing Irene Pressley on the day of the crime. The convict then drove the mail truck into a ditch and searched the truck for any valuables. He eventually left Irene's remains in the truck as well.

Trevor Seward shot Irene when she refused to hand him his marijuana package

Court records state that Trevor Seward was looking for a marijuana package before he killed the federal employee on September 23, 2019, as per the New York Post. The package in question was reportedly found on the street where he fatally shot Irene Pressley.

Irene Pressley was shot to death after the convict found a note in his mailbox instead of a marijuana package. Irene left a note stating that Trevor Seward has to come to the post office and collect the parcel.

He approached Irene and confronted her about the issue and demanded the package. When Pressley refused to hand it to him, Trevor Seward went inside his house to get a semi-automatic rifle. He then waited for the victim to come down the street and began shooting her. Surveillance footage from Seward's home captured him leaving his residence with an AR-15.

During the sentencing hearing on Thursday, Elisha Hubbard, Pressley's sister blamed Trevor Seward for the death of her father as well and said:

“He gave up because you took his daughter’s (Irene) life.”

Elisha further stated how the duo's father loved the treats that Irene brought for him regularly. Trevor Seward stood quietly while Pressley's family spoke. Seward additionally stated that he had nothing more to say.

The co-defendant identified as Jerome Terrell Davis, 31, who assisted Trevor in the crime, received was sentenced to 25 years behind bars. Davis pleaded guilty to robbery and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute marijuana, as per the New York Post.

Trevor Seward was sentenced to life imprisonment and an additional 20 years

US Attorney Adair F. Boroughs said:

“Every member of our community deserves to live, work, and play without fearing for their lives. These sentences will never replace the loss of Irene Pressley. But they represent the commitment of this office, and our law enforcement partners, to fighting violent crime, protecting federal workers, and keeping our communities safe.”

Williamsburg County Sheriff Stephen R. Gardner mentioned that the murder of Irene Pressley had a "profound impact" on the community. He then mentioned that he was thankful that the suspects were "held fully accountable for their actions."

US District Judge Donald C. Coggins sentenced Seward to life imprisonment for the murder charge and he received an additional 20 years for using a firearm in a crime of violence.

