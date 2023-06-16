What did Ladale Sanders do? California man fatally shot after stabbing neighbor to death 

On Sunday, June 11, California man Ladale Sanders was shot dead after he fatally stabbed his neighbor, Mary Flores (49). Sanders (21) also reportedly stabbed a 60-year-old man whose name has not been disclosed by authorities. Officials have not confirmed the identity of the individual who shot Ladale Sanders.

After the incident, Mary Flores' family started a GoFundMe page to raise money for her family as they dealt with the tragedy. According to the page, she was celebrating her granddaughter's birthday when she became a victim of Ladale Sanders' alleged rampage. As of June 16, the initiative has raised $6,591 of $10,000.

The timeline of Ladale Sanders' alleged rampage

According to Ladale Sanders' cousin, Donald Hunter, the suspect's mental health issues sparked the violent rampage. Hunter said that the shocking violence was instigated while he was in a state of confusion.

According to Mara Rodriguez, a spokesperson with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Sanders had a history of violence. Before the shooting, he allegedly attacked another person with a hammer in the same complex.

"It was a misunderstanding. My cousin had a lot going on. He was struggling. We were trying to get him help. We tried, he tried himself. He was begging for help and you know how it goes," Hunter said.

Hunter said that Landale Sanders got into an argument with a resident at the apartment complex. After the argument, an enraged Sanders reportedly retrieved a knife from his room.

"He was sitting on the staircase. So, him and the upstairs neighbor got into it. So, they get into an altercation. They're fighting. Then, the downstairs guy comes out, I guess, and gets in it and shoots his gun in the air," Sanders' aunt described the scene.

Sanders' aunt identified the shooter as the "downstairs guy" but did not reveal a name. The aunt said the "downstairs guy" and Flores' boyfriend arrived and fatally shot Sanders.

"After they shot him in the street, he fell and they dispersed and ran into their houses. I guess they thought he was dead but he wasn't," Sanders' aunt said.

At this point, Mary Flores was coming back from her granddaughter's celebration and saw Sanders sitting on the stairs. Subsequently, Sanders is said to have stood up and begun stabbing Flores in a state of what was described as adrenaline-fuelled confusion.

"He flew into the lady, hit her, then came around, bust out the window, jumped in there and was stabbing on the man, one of the men that shot him," Sander's aunt said.

Investigators confirmed that Flores died at the scene of the crime. According to Sanders' family, the suspected killer left behind a 2-year-old son.

