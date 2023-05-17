What happened to Keontae Harper? Columbus Ohio teen dies weeks after being shot by friend

On April 22, 2023, Keontae Harper, 16, was shot by a friend while playing with firearms. Harper had been in the hospital since then; however, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. The friend has been identified as 17-year-old Denarius Crowder.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to gun violence. Readers’ discretion is advised.

Charges have been brought against Crowder, who has been taken into custody. The two boys were pointing guns at each other when Crowder’s gun accidentally went off, and the bullet hit Harper in the head and eventually killed him.

Several cases of gun violence have happened in the US that involved victims under the age of 18, and Keontae Harper’s tragic death has been counted as the fifth case this year. Last year, in 2022, around 11 minors were killed in gun violence cases.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud



Keontae Harper, 16, died on Tuesday at Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus after being shot in the head last month An Ohio teen has passed away to injuries he sustained three weeks ago after being shot by a friend while fooling around with firearms.Keontae Harper, 16, died on Tuesday at Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus after being shot in the head last month An Ohio teen has passed away to injuries he sustained three weeks ago after being shot by a friend while fooling around with firearms.Keontae Harper, 16, died on Tuesday at Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus after being shot in the head last month 🙏😔 https://t.co/QMPY83yDPa

Keontae Harper passed away on Tuesday, April 16

The tragic incident took place on April 22, 2023, on the 2900 block of Falcon Bridge Drive, when two teenage boys were fooling around with some handguns. Keontae Harper and his friend Dearious Crowder both studied at Independence High School. They were pointing the firearms at each other. The fun turned into tragedy when Crowder shot Keontae Harper in the head.

Harper was sent to Mount Carmel East Hospital right after, but on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, he died from his injuries. Police took Crowder into custody, and he was initially charged with a delinquency count of felonious assault. Following Harper’s death, the charge of assault was upgraded to a delinquent count of reckless homicide.

Harper was also on the school basketball team. The Independence Boys Basketball have taken to Facebook to offer their condolences for the deceased victim. The post read:

“Keontae was a light to any and all who encountered him, whatever it was being a leader and pushing his teammates in practices and games, or joking and laughing with his peers on and off of the court… He is forever a SIXER and will forever be in our hearts!”

Harper’s family members decided to make him an organ donor

On May 1, Keontae Harper’s grandfather, Michael Harper, posted an update about his grandson’s health on Facebook and wrote that he would have a tracheotomy and endoscopy. It was further confirmed that the teenager was on life support.

On May 7, Michael mentioned that Keontae’s mother, Katrice, has decided to make him an organ donor. On May 16, Michael posted an update about Keontae’s demise and wrote:

“My Grandson Keontae Kareem Harper age 16 years ascended to heaven at 3 am May 16, 2023. 144972 hours the amount of time my daughter has raised him.”

After the tragic shooting took place, a press conference was organized by city officials, who urged the public to safely store their firearms and keep them away from children. City Attorney Zack Klein said:

“Lock up your damn guns.”

Mayor Andrew J. Ginther, Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts, and police chief Elaine Bryant were also present at the conference and spoke about the responsibility of gun owners regarding their firearms.

Poll : 0 votes