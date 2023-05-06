What did Aidan Ralph do? Iowa State University linebacker arrested on charges of assault

20-year-old Aidan Ralph was arrested on Tuesday in Iowa for allegedly r*ping a woman who was pushed down the staircase and was immobile. The tragic incident took place on December 3, 2022, when Aidan Ralph accused the victim of cheating and shoved her down the stairs at around 1 am local time.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to s*xual abuse and domestic violence. Readers' discretion is advised.

Ralph is a 20-year-old linebacker from Iowa State University and has been charged with domestic abuse and third-degree s*xual abuse. The same has been confirmed by the Story County Sheriff's Office.

The victim has further been identified as Aidan Ralph's girlfriend, and she was shoved multiple times before she fell down the stairs that night. After Ralph allegedly pushed the woman down the stairs, she suffered a spine injury and requested the 20-year-old to call an ambulance.

Ralph reportedly refused to do so and instead lay on top of her as the victim cried in pain. Police also claimed that the victim sustained visible injuries on her back post the assault.

Aidan Ralph allegedly r*ped his girlfriend in December 2022 and is being charged with third-degree s*xual abuse

A former Iowa State University footballer currently faces charges after being accused of pushing a woman down the stairs and then r*ping her while she had a broken spine. Ralph allegedly thought that the woman was cheating on him.

The tragic incident took place at Ralphs' residence on 17th Street in Ames at around 1 am local time on December 3. Iowa State's athletic department confirmed that Aidan Ralph was no longer a part of the football program.

He is currently being held on $11,000 bond and his court appearance has been scheduled for May 15, 2023, at around 1 pm local time. He has been charged with s*xual assault and misdemeanor domestic violence.

The victim claimed that after falling down the staircase she removed her pants to examine her injuries. That was when Aidan Ralph overpowered the victim and began assaulting her. When authorities found the victim, they noticed a visible swelling on her back.

Jared Stansbury @JaredStansbury Aidan Ralph is no longer a member of the Iowa State football team, per a University release. Aidan Ralph is no longer a member of the Iowa State football team, per a University release.

Ralph faces up to 12 years in prison

After the alleged assault, a non-contact order was issued. Associated Press reported that they tried reaching out to the Iowa public defender's office in Story County, but could not establish contact. Aidan currently faces up to 12 years in prison, as per the New York Post.

Authorities claimed that Ralph is on scholarship for the Cyclones and reportedly graduated from Chicago's De La Salle High School.

Al Ciammaichella 🇺🇦 @Gotribe31 If the actions in the affidavit filed in the Aidan Ralph case are proven true, he should get the death penalty. Full stop. If the actions in the affidavit filed in the Aidan Ralph case are proven true, he should get the death penalty. Full stop.

The case is currently under investigation, and law enforcement officials are yet to reveal additional information about the gruesome crime.

