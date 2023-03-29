Who was Cynthia Peak? Tennessee governor Bill Lee reveals Nashville school shooting victim was wife’s best friend

A 61-year-old substitute teacher named Cynthia Peak was one of the six victims who were killed in the Nashville school shooting on Monday. It was also recently revealed that Cynthia Peak was friends with Tennessee’s first lady Maria Lee. The same has further been confirmed by Governor Bill Lee as well. Peak also had dinner plans with Maria Lee the night of the tragic shooting.

The suspect, Audrey Hale, opened fire at the Covenant School in Nashville on Monday around 10:13 am. They were armed with a handgun and two assault rifles. The victims who were killed in the shootout included a school’s custodian, the Covenant Elementary School principal, and three students.

Soon, cops were called, and they shot the suspect down. Hale reportedly had plans to carry out similar attacks at different venues as well.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of a school shooting. Readers' discretion is advised.

TCU @TCU Our prayers for peace and comfort are with the family of Cynthia Broyles Peak '83 and the entire Nashville community. Our prayers for peace and comfort are with the family of Cynthia Broyles Peak '83 and the entire Nashville community. https://t.co/N0itSAUgbg

Nashville school shooting victim Cynthia Peak and Maria Lee used to teach at the same school

A dreadful incident took place on March 27, 2023, at Nashville’s Covenant School, when a suspected shooter, Audrey Hale, opened fire and killed six people - three children and three adults. One of the adults killed in the Nashville school shooting has been identified as Cynthia Peak, 61, who was a substitute teacher there. Gov. Bill Lee revealed that his wife Maria Lee and Peak were once teachers at the same school, and were best friends.

Maria and Cynthia also had plans to dine together on Monday, however, the unfortunate event killed the 61-year-old teacher.

The governor said:

“Cindy and Maria and Katherine Koonce were all teachers at the same school and had been family friends for decades.”

He further continued:

“Maria woke up this morning without one of her best friends, Cindy Peak. Cindy was supposed to come over to have dinner with Maria last night after she filled in as a substitute teacher yesterday at Covenant.”

Gov. Bill Lee @GovBillLee What happened at The Covenant School yesterday was a tragedy beyond comprehension. I want to speak directly to Tennesseans about the way forward. What happened at The Covenant School yesterday was a tragedy beyond comprehension. I want to speak directly to Tennesseans about the way forward. https://t.co/3poMgYgxeq

It was discovered that Maria Lee taught third and fourth-grade students at Nashville’s Christ Presbyterian Academy for around 14 years. Lee described the unfortunate incident as a “tragedy beyond comprehension.” He posted a video on Twitter where he was heard saying:

“All of Tennessee was hurt yesterday, but some parents woke up without children and children woke up without parents, without teachers. And spouses woke up without their loved ones. Prayer is the first thing we should do, but it’s not the only thing,”

Governor Bill Lee requested that residents maintain hope while they grieve the losses of their loved ones.

He said:

“There will come a time to ask how a person can do this. There will come a time to discuss and debate policy, but this is not a time for hate or rage — that will not resolve or heal.”

As has already been established, Cynthia Peak was a substitute teacher at The Covenant School. A close friend named Chuck Owens uploaded an emotional post on Facebook.

Owens stated that Peak stayed in Leesville for most of her life until 1977, when the family shifted to Shreveport. Cynthia Peak’s father Dr. Bill Broyles had also opened a hospital back in the 1960s. In 1979, Peak graduated from Captain Shreve High. Her friends described her as a “bright star.”

They said:

“She was just a bright star and we all loved her dearly.”

Shannon Watts @shannonrwatts Cynthia Peak, 61, was listed as a substitute teacher at Covenant School. She is survived by her husband, a daughter and two sons. Cynthia Peak, 61, was listed as a substitute teacher at Covenant School. She is survived by her husband, a daughter and two sons. https://t.co/iLplCYBrf8

Chuck Owens wrote:

“Cynthia Broyles Peak lived most of her young life right here in Leesville. She and my sister were the closest of friends growing up and it seems like Cindy was around for all of my childhood. She and Mae Ann had birthdays one day apart and her family lived across the street from us for a period of time.”

It was further discovered that Cynthia Peak was also a part of the band and the Future Teachers Association. Peggy Murphy, another friend of Cynthia’s, who has been in constant touch with her family since the tragic shooting, told KSLA News 12:

“When I think about Cindy, I think about a sweet smile that she had. I think about how her spirit, her spirit was just so sweet and it was so kind.”

Peggy mentioned:

“And I think certainly that resonated with the fact that she’s such a strong believer, she has a strong Christian faith which is a testament to her love of teaching.”

Karen E. Gray @ImKeg We are all saddened by the lives lost in the Nashville school shooting yesterday. Among those killed was a substitute teacher, our Sister, Cynthia Peak, Rho Epsilon/ TCU, 1980. We are all saddened by the lives lost in the Nashville school shooting yesterday. Among those killed was a substitute teacher, our Sister, Cynthia Peak, Rho Epsilon/ TCU, 1980. https://t.co/YKzt5ZXhVh

Nashville songwriter Natalie Hemby mentioned that Peak taught her how to swim, and said:

“And next time you jump in a pool on a beautiful summer day, and find yourself floating and looking at the sky, please think of my friend, Cindy Peak.”

Cynthia Peak left behind her husband, two sons, and a daughter when she was shot during the tragic incident at Covenant School.

Poll : 0 votes