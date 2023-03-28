How to donate for victims of Nashville school shooting? Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee establishes fund

The Nashville school shooting that killed around six people on March 27, 2023, has been making headlines. The shooter is suspected to be 28-year-old former student Audrey Hale.

In the wake of the tragic incident, the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) established a fund for shooting victims to help those who are in the healing process.

Authorities mentioned that the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to shots fired by Audrey at around 10.13 am on Monday. Law enforcement officials initially thought that the suspect connected to the Nashville school shooting incident was a teenager.

Several GoFundMe fundraisers have also been initiated to provide some financial assistance to the victims’ families. The fundraisers have aimed at raising $145,000, and have already raised over $88,000.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of a school shooting that may not be suitable for everyone. Discretion is advised.

Disclaimer: There is confusion about the shooter's gender identity and this article will use they/them pronouns while referring to the shooter.

Community Foundation @CFMT

Donations made to the Fund, minus credit card fees, will be directed to The Covenant School to support the healing of those affected by this tragedy. Together, we will send a message of love and compassion to the entire Covenant community Gifts accepted at cfmt.org/covenant Donations made to the Fund, minus credit card fees, will be directed to The Covenant School to support the healing of those affected by this tragedy. Together, we will send a message of love and compassion to the entire Covenant community Gifts accepted at cfmt.org/covenantDonations made to the Fund, minus credit card fees, will be directed to The Covenant School to support the healing of those affected by this tragedy. Together, we will send a message of love and compassion to the entire Covenant community

Several fundraisers are being launched to help the families of the victims affected by the Nashville school shooting incident

Three students and three adults were killed in the horrific Nashville school shooting on March 27, 2023. Audrey Hale, the suspect in the tragic event, kept firing until police shot them down.

Authorities have identified the victims of the Nashville school shooting incident as Hallie Scruggs, Evelyn Dieckhaus, and William Kinney, all 9, Katherine Koonce, 60, Mike Hill, and Cynthia Peak, both 61.

Katherine Koonce was the Head of School at the Covenant School. 61-year-old Cynthia was a substitute teacher, while Hill was a custodian at the Nashville school.

As mentioned before, CFMT established a fund to provide some assistance to the victims’ families. The CEO of CFMT, Hal Cato, released a statement, saying:

“The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee is heartbroken by the horrific and senseless shooting that took place on Monday, March 27 at The Covenant School here in Nashville.”

Community Foundation @CFMT The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee is heartbroken by the horrific and senseless shooting that took place on Monday, March 27 at The Covenant School here in Nashville. The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee is heartbroken by the horrific and senseless shooting that took place on Monday, March 27 at The Covenant School here in Nashville.

The statement further continued:

“Because of the outpouring of love from our generous and thoughtful community, we have established the Caring for Covenant Fund to manage the donations made in response to this tragedy.”

GoFundMe fundraisers have also been launched to provide support to the victims’ families

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee further added that the entire fund, apart from the credit card fees, will be sent to the Nashville private school where the tragic event took place. The foundation mentioned:

“Together, we will send a message of love and compassion to the entire Covenant community.”

Several prayer vigils have been organized to express condolences for the lost lives. Several GoFundMe fundraisers have also been raised for the same cause.

One of the fundraisers has been organized by ViVE, a healthcare conference from the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) and HLTH. The fundraiser post read:

“As we collectively learned of the horrific events just a few miles away, we all mourn the innocent lives lost. Our thoughts are with the families, the entire school, and the local healthcare community.”

Brian Krassenstein @krassenstein

- No, I won't accept your "Thoughts and Prayers".

- No, I won't accept this as 'just another Monday in America'.

- No, I won't think drag queens are a bigger issue.

- No, I won't stop holding politicians accountable.… - No, I won't stop politicizing the Nashville School Shooting.- No, I won't accept your "Thoughts and Prayers".- No, I won't accept this as 'just another Monday in America'.- No, I won't think drag queens are a bigger issue.- No, I won't stop holding politicians accountable.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… - No, I won't stop politicizing the Nashville School Shooting.- No, I won't accept your "Thoughts and Prayers".- No, I won't accept this as 'just another Monday in America'.- No, I won't think drag queens are a bigger issue.- No, I won't stop holding politicians accountable.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The suspect in the Nashville school shooting incident reportedly had no past criminal record, however, authorities discovered that they had planned on carrying out similar gunfire attacks in other places as well.

Poll : 0 votes