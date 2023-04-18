What did Adam Byrd do? Texas man arrested over brutal death of girlfriend

23-year-old Adam Byrd was taken into custody on Thursday on suspicion of fatally shooting his girlfriend. The victim has been identified as Jade Alyssa Alvarez, who was shot after she refused to have a child with Byrd. The tragic incident reportedly took place on April 6, when authorities discovered Adam Byrd’s girlfriend with several gunshot wounds.

Byrd has been charged with one count of murder in the killing of Alvarez, 22. Investigating officers reportedly got hold of a witness who confirmed that Adam and Jade were seeing each other. The witness further stated that the victim was with Adam Byrd the night before the fatal shooting.

According to investigators, during an interview, Byrd confessed to killing his girlfriend. As per KSAT, he allegedly told them that he shot her multiple times before fleeing the crime scene. It was further discovered that the 22-year-old victim already had a 3-year-old son.

(IG) Hallesblogafrica @hallesblog

He’s been charged with murder for gunning down his 22-year-old girlfriend, 23-year-old #AdamByrd , from San Antonio allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend after she told him she did not want to have his baby.He’s been charged with murder for gunning down his 22-year-old girlfriend, #jadeAlyssa Alvarez, just days after he robbed a store at gunpoint. 23-year-old #AdamByrd, from San Antonio allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend after she told him she did not want to have his baby. He’s been charged with murder for gunning down his 22-year-old girlfriend, #jadeAlyssa Alvarez, just days after he robbed a store at gunpoint. https://t.co/vHjrZRuiqN

A Texas man named Adam Byrd fatally shot his girlfriend and ran away after she refused to have a child with him

On April 6, 2023, at around 6:30 am, the San Antonio Police Department received a 911 call reporting a shooting near the 1000 block of Capitol Avenue. A patrolling then officer spotted the unresponsive body of an adult female, who was later identified as Adam Byrd’s girlfriend Jade. The officer noticed several gunshot wounds on her body and Jade was pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon further investigation, officers found a witness who claimed to have seen the victim with the suspect the night before the shooting. The witness further revealed that on the night before she was shot, Jade Alyssa Alvarez borrowed her cell phone to talk to Adam Byrd. Shortly after, Byrd spoke to the witness and asked her to drop Alvarez near Capitol Avenue between 10:30 pm and 11 pm local time. The witness stated that she did exactly what he asked.

When asked about the chain of events that possibly led to the shooting on April 6, Byrd told officers that after meeting Jade near Capitol Avenue, they got into a heated altercation. Byrd reportedly told his girlfriend that he wanted to have a baby with her, but she refused. Shortly after, Byrd fatally shot her and ran away from the scene.

Authorities further said that the information provided by Adam is consistent with the evidence recovered from the shooting site.

WHEREISTHEBUZZ @whereisthebuzz



bit.ly/3KITme5 Jade Alyssa Alvarez Killed By Boyfriend Adam Byrd After Refusing To Have Kids With Him, Police Say Jade Alyssa Alvarez Killed By Boyfriend Adam Byrd After Refusing To Have Kids With Him, Police Saybit.ly/3KITme5 https://t.co/gHaJirZxiD

Byrd also reportedly confessed to committing a robbery during an interview with the investigators

Investigating officers revealed that Byrd had an outstanding warrant against him. According to them, he was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery that allegedly took place on April 1, 2023, in Bexar County.

The San Antonio Police Department further stated that they arrested Byrd based on an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery. During questioning, he admitted to having committed both the robbery and killing of his girlfriend. He added that he had used the same firearm in both situations.

Adam Byrd is currently being held in the Bexar County Jail, and a combined bond of $400,000 has been issued in the case.

Poll : 0 votes