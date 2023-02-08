Who was Adeed Fayaz? Off-duty NYPD cop shot during Brooklyn robbery dies from injuries

On Saturday, February 4, 26-year-old off-duty NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz was shot during a Brooklyn armed robbery. He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, February 7.

According to CBS, the shooting occurred at 7 pm on Ruby Street, after Adeed Fayaz made a deal to purchase a car from the Facebook marketplace. According to reports, 38-year-old Randy Jones, the supposed seller, posted the advertisement to loot whoever responded. Subsequently, Jones allegedly killed Fayaz in his attempt to rob him.

Preston Phillips 🇺🇸 @PrestonTVNews What a show of support for slain NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz, who has died after he was shot during an attempted robbery over the weekend. What a show of support for slain NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz, who has died after he was shot during an attempted robbery over the weekend. https://t.co/O5MhWSnm5c

As per Commissioner Keechant Sewell, Fayaz was a 5-year NYPD veteran, married with two children. CNN reported that New York authorities are investigating whether or not the suspect was involved in other robberies involving the Facebook marketplace.

The course of events that led to Adeed Fayaz's death

In an official online statement, Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced that Adeed Fayaz had died.

Sewell said:

“Police Officer Adeed Fayaz was a father, a husband, a son, and a protector of our great city. Officer Fayaz was shot Saturday night and he tragically succumbed to his injuries today. Our department deeply mourns his passing, and his family and loved ones are in our prayers.”

Bronx News reported that Adeed Fayaz and his brother-in-law went to meet "seller" Randy Jones to purchase the car for $24,000. Suspicions reportedly arose after Jones had asked Fayaz if he was carrying a gun, making it seem as though he was joking.

Subsequently, Jones allegedly got Fayaz in a headlock before demanding money. When Fayaz said that he had no money on him, Jones threatened the police officer's brother-in-law, allowing Fayaz to escape, prompting the suspect to shoot him in the head.

Mary Murphy @MurphyPIX Body of slain NYPD Officer, Adeed Fayaz, carried out of Brookdale Hospital Tuesday night. Just 26, father of 2 was off-duty when he went to check out a Honda advertised on Facebook Marketplace. The shooter apparently used the ad as a ruse to rob. #AdeedFayaz Body of slain NYPD Officer, Adeed Fayaz, carried out of Brookdale Hospital Tuesday night. Just 26, father of 2 was off-duty when he went to check out a Honda advertised on Facebook Marketplace. The shooter apparently used the ad as a ruse to rob. #AdeedFayaz https://t.co/Zyy2zYBPsu

During the ensuing struggle, Fayaz's brother-in-law got a hold of the officer's pistol and fired several times, leading Jones to flee the scene. On Monday, January 6, Jones was arrested after authorities traced him to a motel in Nanuet, New York.

In response to the death, Imam Abdul Razzaq Aziz spoke on behalf of the Mosque that the officer had attended.

Aziz said:

"The Muslim community in Deer Park is feeling very sorry for his family, they're feeling for his family. He was a very good guy. We heard about him. He was very humble, very nice. This is a big loss for our community."

Pat Lynch, the president of the Police Benevolent Association, also addressed Fayaz's death.

Lynch said:

"(His family is) devastated. One day, their son, their husband, their father, is there smiling, laughing. The next day, he's carried into this hospital."

Bill Bratton @CommissBratton My prayers are with the family and fellow cops of NYPD Police Officer Adeed Fayaz, who has succumbed to his injuries after being shot during a robbery while off-duty Saturday in Brooklyn. A tragedy for New York’s Finest and the entire city. My prayers are with the family and fellow cops of NYPD Police Officer Adeed Fayaz, who has succumbed to his injuries after being shot during a robbery while off-duty Saturday in Brooklyn. A tragedy for New York’s Finest and the entire city. https://t.co/XmUjDHrKrC

CNN reported that the suspect in the killing has been charged with murder and attempted robbery.

