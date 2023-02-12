What did Richard Acosta do? Texas dad convicted of 2021 triple murder involving teenage son

34-year-old Richard Acosta was convicted of capital murder on Friday, February 10, 2023, by a jury in Dallas. His then 14-year-old son, Abel Acosta, was charged with fatally shooting three teenagers back in 2021 and is still believed to be dangerous and armed.

The three teenagers were identified as Xavier Gonzalez (14), Rafael Garcia (17), and Ivan Noyala (16). Richard Acosta acted as Abel’s getaway driver and tried to shift his family from Garland, texas, where they resided.

Abel disappeared, but his father turned himself in days after the fatal shooting took place. He was charged around a year ago and is now convicted of capital murder in the 2021 shooting case. Richard Acosta also claimed that he was unaware of Abel’s whereabouts.

Nathan Adams @NateAdams5k #Texas Richard Acosta encouraged his 14 yo son Abel to shoot 2 teens he had beef with. Abel shot 4 teens, killing 3 of them, on horrifying video from 2021 in Texas. Dad helped Abel flee, he's still at large. Yesterday, #RichardAcosta convicted of Murder. #truecrimecommunity Richard Acosta encouraged his 14 yo son Abel to shoot 2 teens he had beef with. Abel shot 4 teens, killing 3 of them, on horrifying video from 2021 in Texas. Dad helped Abel flee, he's still at large. Yesterday, #RichardAcosta convicted of Murder. #truecrimecommunity #Texas https://t.co/opbhKgkSLO

Richard Acosta, the convited father of Abel, claimed that he did not know if his son had a gun on him or if he had shot anyone

In December 2021, Abel Acosta allegedly shot three teenagers, whom he reportedly fired over 20 shots at a convenience store in Texas. The shooting injured a fourth individual, who was a 15-year-old newly employed cook. As of now, the Garland Police Department hasn’t been able to locate Abel, and believe that he is “armed and dangerous.”

Abel’s father, Richard Acosta, was the getaway driver for his 14-year-old son. However, he testified that he was unaware that his son shot someone. According to Richard Acosta, Abel asked his father to drive away because someone had opened fire. The latter reportedly disappeared shortly after that.

The police mentioned that the December 2021 incident was a "targeted attack." They also claimed that the shooting was a reaction to a “previous disturbance” against the victims. In surveillance footage, Richard Acosta’s son was seen wearing a surgical mask and baseball cap during the shooting.

Tiffany Liou @tliou



Detective Lucas Shupe testifying. He says Instagram messages were sent to Rafael Garcia’s family telling them he’s dead.



He questioned the teen who sent it and learned Abel Acosta was the shooter.



@wfaa Richard Acosta’s capital murder trial resumes now.Detective Lucas Shupe testifying. He says Instagram messages were sent to Rafael Garcia’s family telling them he’s dead.He questioned the teen who sent it and learned Abel Acosta was the shooter. Richard Acosta’s capital murder trial resumes now.Detective Lucas Shupe testifying. He says Instagram messages were sent to Rafael Garcia’s family telling them he’s dead.He questioned the teen who sent it and learned Abel Acosta was the shooter.@wfaa https://t.co/iTrMGWvOHv

A day after the shooting, Richard Acosta surrendered to the police, where he was being held on a $1 million bond. According to the cops, he was driving a Dodge Ram that day after the shooting. Garland Police Department released a statement saying:

“We are only halfway to justice. We will not stop until Abel Acosta is captured.”

Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty for Abel’s father, Richard Acosta. However, as per Texas law, he was charged with being an accomplice, even if he didn’t commit the actual crime. He also denied knowing anything about Abel’s current location.

Police have described Abel as being five feet tall and weighing 125 pounds. Moreover, authorities initially announced a reward of $5,000 for anyone coming up with a tip that could lead to his arrest. At the time, police said:

“Detectives believe Abel Acosta is actively evading capture and need the public’s assistance in locating him.”

Garland Police PIO @GarlandPD Richard Acosta Jr. found Guilty of Capital Murder. This was a long, emotional week for the families & a taxing one for members of the Garland Police Dept. involved in this case. We are urging anyone w/ information on the whereabouts of Abel Acosta to contact GPD at 972-485-4840. Richard Acosta Jr. found Guilty of Capital Murder. This was a long, emotional week for the families & a taxing one for members of the Garland Police Dept. involved in this case. We are urging anyone w/ information on the whereabouts of Abel Acosta to contact GPD at 972-485-4840. https://t.co/d6yqUnMcnj

Unfortunately, Abel still isn’t caught, and authorities are trying hard to find his location and take him into custody.

In Richard Acosta’s trial, prosecutors alleged that Richard drove his son to the convenience store at the Garland gas station before he shot the teenagers to death. However, Richard testified that he did not know if his son had a gun on him or if he had shot anyone. The Dallas jury took around four hours to come to a verdict.

Defense attorneys alleged that the allegations against Richard were based mostly on speculations

According to Dallas District Attorney John Creuzot, a reasonable person would not have left the scene. He also describes the triple homicide as one of the “most horrific crimes.” Creuzot further added:

“Somebody knows where he is. This has been the game plan.”

AgentMorganLeFey🇺🇦🇺🇸 @willowdared @socialmayhem @CBSNews You might want to watch the video of the shooting. He drove his son there and was parked right in front with a full view. The getaway driver usually faces the same charges in most crimes, especially when they can establish they knew what was happening. @socialmayhem @CBSNews You might want to watch the video of the shooting. He drove his son there and was parked right in front with a full view. The getaway driver usually faces the same charges in most crimes, especially when they can establish they knew what was happening.

He continued:

“As those boys’ lives were slipping away and his son with a hot gun in his hand had created all that smoke and stepped in the back of that car, a reasonable person would have called 911. What does he do? Pedal to the metal and got out of there.”

It was also mentioned that shortly after the incident, Richard tried to move his family away from Garland. Prosecutors alleged that the 34-year-old father attempted to get rid of the murder weapon and his cell phone as well. While Richard Acosta did not show any emotion while the verdict was given, his family cried as they left the courthouse.

Ruby Herrera, Xavier’s sister said:

“Losing him was so devastating to us. We didn’t realize how much of an impact he had until we lose him.”

Tiffany Liou @tliou



“That night that I found out constantly plays in my mind.”

Her little brother was just there to get food.

@wfaa Rubi is Xavier Gonzalez’s older sister, 2 years apart - making a victim impact statement. I’ve talked to her every day of this trial. Her strength is unbelievable.“That night that I found out constantly plays in my mind.”Her little brother was just there to get food. Rubi is Xavier Gonzalez’s older sister, 2 years apart - making a victim impact statement. I’ve talked to her every day of this trial. Her strength is unbelievable.“That night that I found out constantly plays in my mind.” Her little brother was just there to get food.@wfaa https://t.co/lgB5hsvKrk

Maria Padilla, Rafael’s sister spoke about her brother who was killed in the 2021 Garland shooting and said:

“Rafael no longer has the option to experience new things in life, so why should you.”

Additionally, Police Chief Jeff Bryan stated:

“This is half done… In order to get full justice, we need Abel Acosta in custody.”

Richard Acosta’s defense attorneys Stephanie Shackelford and Heath Harris claimed that the evidence presented and the allegations against Acosta were mostly based on speculation. They added:

“Richard told you what happened. He explained all those things to you. None of those words are good enough to send this man to prison for the rest of his life.”

David Sentendrey @DavidSFOX4



Police say family members of suspect Abel Acosta have been uncooperative.



“It is my belief that he had help from his family,” Detective Lucas Shupe said. Teenage suspect still on-the-run one year after shooting that killed 3 teens in Garland @FOX4 MORE: fb.watch/hGglAuzBMs/?mi… Police say family members of suspect Abel Acosta have been uncooperative.“It is my belief that he had help from his family,” Detective Lucas Shupe said. Teenage suspect still on-the-run one year after shooting that killed 3 teens in Garland @FOX4 MORE: fb.watch/hGglAuzBMs/?mi…Police say family members of suspect Abel Acosta have been uncooperative.“It is my belief that he had help from his family,” Detective Lucas Shupe said. https://t.co/pSulHIG10N

The defense attorneys continued:

“They all believe Richard Acosta was the getaway driver, but in order for you to be the getaway driver, you have to know what offense you’re driving away from.”

The reward of $5,000 has been raised to $10,000 for tips regarding the 14-year-old shooter. People are urged to reach out to Garland Crime Stoppers if they know anything, as they are actively looking for Richard Acosta’s son, Abel.

