What did Goldia Lipsky do? Georgia daycare owner arrested for second time on multiple child abuse allegations

63-year-old Goldia Lipsky was arrested for the second time on February 4, 2023, for several child abuse allegations. She is currently being held in the Paulding County Jail.

She was arrested on around 17 child abuse charges. The 63-year-old owns the Reach for the Sky Academy home daycare in Hiram. The arrest took place after police caught hold of surveillance footage from Lipsky’s camera system. They are yet to release a statement addressing the same.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of child abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

Georgia daycare owner Goldia Lipsky was accused of assaulting at least five kids

The 63-year-old daycare owner was suspected of abusing the children in her daycare back in January. Goldia Lipsky, the owner, was first taken into custody on January 25, 2023. She was, however, bonded out of jail shortly after the arrest.

It was suspected that Goldia assaulted at least five children at her daycare. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, most of these kids were between eight months and three years of age.

In January, Goldia Lipsky was charged with seven counts of felony and misdemeanor child abuse and one count of aggravated assault with intent to r*pe, murder, or rob. The same has been confirmed by records provided by the Paulding County Jail.

Police then received an anonymous tip that claimed that the alleged crimes were captured on surveillance footage. Authorities acted quickly and looked into Lipsky’s home surveillance system. They haven’t revealed the details of the footage yet.

However, Goldia was arrested again on February 8, and additional charges were filed against the daycare owner. She currently faces charges of cruelty to children, causing excessive physical or mental pain, and another count of aggravated assault. Authorities published a press release that stated:

“As Detectives continued to investigate the case, they are able to obtain additional video evidence as a result of executing a search warrant at Lipsky’s home, from her interior home surveillance camera system.”

It further mentioned:

“The video evidence that detectives were able to secure depicts additional acts of abuse against multiple children throughout a seven-day period.”

Authorities are trying to get hold of footage capturing possible victims

PCSO Sgt. Ashley Henson told media outlets:

“We’re talking about abuse where she was striking them multiple times, sometimes with different objects. We didn’t have access to her camera system the first time, so we secured a search warrant, searched her home, and then got some access to the camera system. We got seven days of access, and investigators realized there were additional cases of abuse at the home.”

It was found that Lipsky had a “spotless record” for over 30 years until now. FOX 5 reported that she is looking for an attorney to represent her in the upcoming proceedings. Detectives are trying to gain access to further footage involving other possible victims. They have also urged anyone who has been an alleged victim in the case to come forward.

Goldia Lipsky is currently being held without bond.

