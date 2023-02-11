What did Raven Yates do? Search underway for Texas mother accused of abandoning children

In an ongoing investigation, police are looking for a 31-year-old Texas mom, Raven Yates, who is accused of abandoning her children at home for almost two months. The Roman Forest Police Department issued an arrest warrant for her.

According to authorities, Yates is charged with two counts of abandoning/endangering a child without the intent to return. The Roman Forest Police Dept. said that the Texas mum left her 12-year-old daughter and three-year-old son alone on September 28, 2022.

Yates was reportedly last seen in Mobile, Alabama, and is believed to still be in the area. The Mobile Police Department is assisting in the search for Raven Yates along with Roman Forest Police officials.

Texas native Raven Yates allegedly abandoned her young children at home without sufficient access to food or medicine

As already mentioned, the Roman Forest Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Raven Yates for abandoning her children at home for almost two months. Her kids have reportedly been left alone since September 28, 2022, and did not have a sufficient supply of food and medicines.

The father of the children, who lives in California, reportedly called the police on November 14 and alerted them about the situation. He also flew to Texas from California. When his 12-year-old daughter asked her father to send them food regularly, he realized that Raven Yates had probably abandoned the children.

Upon arrival at the residence, the children were found to be healthy. However, authorities didn’t find food in the fridge or on the shelves.

Stephen Carlisle, the Roman Forest police chief, said:

“There was no food in the house; everything was empty. There were some dry beans and spices. That was it. I guess the 12-year-old was very resourceful. But she shouldn’t have had to do that.”

Carlisle further added:

“A 12-year-old cannot take care of a 3-year-old for a long period of time, especially over a month and a half. It’s dangerous and irresponsible of a parent. Without medical supplies or ways to get food, that’s very dangerous.”

Yates reported that her third child reportedly ran away to Alabama last year

Roman Police discovered that the children were not registered in any school. Moreover, it has been reported that Raven Yates has a third child, a 14-year-old daughter who allegedly ran away to Mobile, Alabama, to her grandmother’s house.

ABC News reported that all three children are currently with their grandmother in Mobile. Yates’ mother saw her alone in Mobile, and that was reportedly the last time she was seen. Police believe that she’s still in that vicinity. The Mobile Police Department is also assisting in the search for Raven Yates.

Despite the charges, the 31-year-old Texas mom was recently found active on social media. Aside from an Instagram post, a video was recently uploaded on Raven Yates' Facebook account, which she captioned with:

“Abusive Dad in Action. - he’s pressing charges on me but he’s the insane one. Controlling lying bas***d.”

Several netizens have expressed their concerns on the matter across various social media platforms, stating that what she did was unethical or that she doesn't deserve the kids.

The arrest warrant was issued on December 6, 2023, but police are yet to locate the 31-year-old Texas mom. Authorities have urged anyone with any information regarding Yates to contact them.

