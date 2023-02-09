What did Sarah Hartsfield do? Texas woman charged following husband’s death from ‘suspicious illness’

48-year-old Sarah Hartsfield is charged with murdering her current husband, Joseph Hartsfield, after he died of a “suspicious illness.” A grand jury indicted Hartsfield on February 3, 2023, after authorities discovered inconsistencies regarding the illness that killed Joseph Hartsfield.

The Texas resident was also investigated after her ex-partner was killed in 2018. During the investigation, it was revealed that all of Sarah Hartsfield’s marriages were short-lived. One of his former husbands revealed that she allegedly harassed him, and he had to get a no-contact order issued against her.

Sarah Hartsfield, who is charged with the murder of her husband, was allegedly married five times

Authorities received a 911 call from the Baytown Houston Methodist Hospital on January 7, 2023, at around 6.30 pm regarding the suspicious illness of a patient named Joseph Hartsfield (46). He was brought to the hospital from Beach City via ambulance. Upon arrival, deputies began their investigation due to several inconsistencies. Police believe foul play was involved in Joseph’s death.

Law enforcement officials told ABC 13 that Joseph had diabetes, and his insulin levels were found to be extremely high. It was further alleged that his wife, Sarah Hartsfield, called 911 several hours after the concerned insulin levels. After a thorough investigation, authorities charged Sarah with the death of her husband.

The Texas woman is being held in Chambers County, and a bond of $5 million has been issued, stated The Chamber County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office,

“During Detective Rocz’s investigation, additional inconsistencies, as well as other determining factors, made the illness appear more suspicious in nature. Sadly, the patient, identified as Joseph Hartsfield of Beach City, died as a result of what the Sheriff’s Office believes to be foul play.”

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said,

“I appreciate the hard work of the deputies and detectives who followed their instincts and identified the suspicious circumstances surrounding Hartfield’s death that could have been labeled as “death due to illness” instead of murder.”

Joseph Hartsfield’s obituary states that he passed away from an ischemic stroke. Police are yet to reveal an official cause of death. Although not many details regarding the case have been revealed yet, it has been discovered that Sarah Hartsfield’s ex-partner was fatally shot in 2018.

Sarah’s first husband claims to have been harassed by the former in 2008

Sarah Hartsfield’s first husband, Titus Knoernschild, mentioned that the 48-year-old had been married five times. He added,

“I am glad she has finally been caught for who she is. I’m just sorry another person has to die to get her caught.”

Titus and Sarah Hartsfield were high school sweethearts and got married when they were teenagers. He recalled their relationship and described it to be “rocky.” They opted for divorce by 1995, which wasn’t a peaceful separation. He continued,

“She just made it clear that I shouldn’t leave her. She would leave me. And then, as it got ugly, she told me not to be surprised if I don’t make it through this.”

Sarah Hartsfield reportedly cheated on Titus with her best friend, who later became her second husband. She then cheated on her second husband and married for the third time. According to Titus, three of her first husbands were in the Army.

He said that Sarah was engaged to a man in Minnesota between her second and third husbands. The man was shot to death, and Sarah was investigated.

Titus Knoernschild added that he and his family have always been concerned that Sarah might return to their lives and harass them. He recalled incidents when Sarah Hartsfield harassed him, even when he was married. Titus said,

“In 2008, I came back from Germany and was stationed at Fort Hood. And out of the blue, she showed up at my office and wanted to talk and get back together. And then after we got done talking, I had to go to a meeting.”

He continued,

“She knew this and called my wife and said, 'Hey, I was just with your husband.' So, I went through my commands and had a no-contact order against her to get her to leave us alone.”

Talking about Sarah's case, Chambers County District Attorney Cheryl Lieck-Henry said:

“We do know that her marriages are all short-lived. We’re asking the public for any information they have about her, even if it’s mitigating information. We’re putting a puzzle together and we need all the pieces.”

Sarah Hartsfield retained a lawyer on Tuesday, February 7. Police are yet to reveal further details regarding the case since it is an ongoing investigation.

