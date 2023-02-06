What happened to Michael Gidewon? Atlanta nightclub co-owner shot to death outside venue

Michael Gidewon, the co-owner of Republic Lounge, a popular Atlanta nightclub, was fatally shot on Saturday. Authorities claimed to have found him dead shortly before 7 am on the same day. No suspects have been identified yet, and police did not immediately reveal the motive behind the shooting.

According to police officers, the shooting took place in front of the nightclub in the western Home Park neighborhood. Paramedics declared 50-year-old Gidewon dead at the scene.

Michael and his brother Alex owned the West Midtown lounge. According to records filed with the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, Gidewon has been in the business for the last 35 years.

Republic Lounge and AG Entertainment are yet to comment on the entrepreneur’s death.

Michael Gidewon might have been shot by a disgruntled clubgoer

Everything Georgia @GAFollowers



Praying for the AG Entertainment family. Early this morning Michael Gidewon part owner of Republic Lounge in Atlanta was shot and killed after kicking out a drunk man carrying a gun.Praying for the AG Entertainment family. Early this morning Michael Gidewon part owner of Republic Lounge in Atlanta was shot and killed after kicking out a drunk man carrying a gun. Praying for the AG Entertainment family. 🙏💔 https://t.co/EKRD27u5dW

At around 6.55 am on Saturday, police received calls reporting a man getting shot in front of the nightclub at 990 Brady Avenue. Upon arrival, the responding officers found an unresponsive Michael Gidewon. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

Although police have not identified or arrested any suspects as of yet, Atlanta Police reportedly told a media outlet that Gidewon was allegedly gunned down by an individual who was kicked out of the club for being intoxicated. However, the motive is yet to be confirmed.

A memorial was soon built near the shootout area, where mourners kept bouquets. Dr. Shireda Howard, a family friend of Michael Gidewon's, described him as a “reserved” person. Howard stated:

“He wasn’t a loud person. He was very reserved. A watcher is what I used to call him.”

Courtney Francisco @CFranciscoWSB People dropping off flowers outside Republic Lounge where someone shot and killed the co-owner, Michael Gidewon. He was a father and husband. @wsbtv People dropping off flowers outside Republic Lounge where someone shot and killed the co-owner, Michael Gidewon. He was a father and husband. @wsbtv https://t.co/RUlq1bQeKQ

According to reports, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office immediately identified the victim as Gidewon. He became a celebrity on his terms after being in the business for almost 35 years.

Michael Gidewon has often been seen with celebrities like Lil Baby, Ludacris, Nelly, Usher, Young Jeezy, and Jermaine Dupri. He has also hosted several parties and celebrity nights at the club.

Gidewon and his brother Alex moved from the East African country of Eritrea to escape the violence. They began working as valets in multiple nightclubs. Eventually, they paved their way to owning two nightclubs, including the Republic Lounge and the Compound nightclub.

OHSO 🏁 @DJOHSOxo That Michael Gidewon news just hurt my heart yo...prayers up to the entire Gidewon family & everyone affected by the tragic loss That Michael Gidewon news just hurt my heart yo...prayers up to the entire Gidewon family & everyone affected by the tragic loss 💔

Apart from that, Michael Gidewon was also reportedly involved in several charitable activities within the community. Gidewon leaves behind his wife, Selam, and four children, who are in middle and high school. The family has not yet addressed the incident.

Michael Gidewon's friends mourn him

Dr. Shireda Howard, who also worked for Gidewon as an accountant, said that he wanted to provide for his family,

“His family meant the world to him. I know that he loved his wife and his children. He wanted to make sure that he could provide for them regardless of what was happening.”

Danielle Wilcox @Danie11eWi1cox AG entertainment has been part of the ATL scene for 20+ years. The shooting of Michael Gidewon is beyond sad. That man literally brought good vibes to us for decades. He didn’t deserve this. #RipMichaelGidewon AG entertainment has been part of the ATL scene for 20+ years. The shooting of Michael Gidewon is beyond sad. That man literally brought good vibes to us for decades. He didn’t deserve this. #RipMichaelGidewon

Howard further spoke about Michael and his brother’s immigration to the US and said,

“That takes on a whole different dynamic because you’re really taking work home at that point. They were able to overcome all of that and still come here and be successful and still become a very integral part of the city from the standpoint of not just employing and having nightclubs, but they also had a foundation.”

Dr. Howard described the entire incident as a “tragedy.” Howard further mentioned that Gidewon cared about his employees and said,

“He really cared about his employees. How do I make sure that not only do I hire people, but how do I mentor them as well? A lot of people don't do that anymore.”

Hurts, dont it? @Mahogany_Mama RIP to Michael Gidewon. Prayers to Selam, his children and family. RIP to Michael Gidewon. Prayers to Selam, his children and family.

She mentioned how Atlanta has changed over the years. Dr. Howard mentioned,

“I came to Atlanta in '96, so to see Atlanta in 2023, I don't recognize this Atlanta. That's the sad part about it. I feel like today we lost the part of that old Atlanta.”

Atlanta DJ Baron Siphavong expressed his condolences and said,

“I came out here because I just wanted to show my respect for him and to let him know how much he meant to me and how much he meant to the city.”

Jeremy Haynes, a celebrity fashion stylist, took to Instagram and said,

“My brother, My friend, My role model. God, please watch over my family as we mourn the loss of an amazing father, brother, friend & most importantly husband.”

FOX5 Atlanta reported that this wasn’t the first time that the area had experienced violent activity. In January 2020, four individuals were shot on Brady Avenue. In May 2022, police arrested a man who allegedly fired a gun into the air in the same area.

The Atlanta Police's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting and are trying to find out what happened to Michael Gidewon that day. They have also urged people to reach out if anyone has seen or heard anything about the incident.

Poll : 0 votes