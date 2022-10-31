Is David DePape a US citizen? Immigrant claim and other background details explored

David DePape, the prime suspect in the attack that left Paul Pelosi hospitalized, has ties to a number of conspiracy theory websites and his online history has revealed his antisemitic opinions. Further investigation has also determined that DePape was not born on American soil.

David DePape has been the topic of discussion since he was arrested at the Pelosi residence in San Francisco on Friday following a vicious attack on Nancy Pelosi's millionaire husband.

His Canadian stepfather, Gene DePape, remembers him as a "quiet boy" who played too many video games. David left behind his stepfather and Canada at the age of 14 and followed a much older girlfriend to the USA.

Investigations into DePape's past have revealed a man who was neck-deep into conspiracies ranging from censorship and government control to antisemitism. He held controversial opinions on subjects such as voter fraud, climate change, and the COVID pandemic and defended former president Donald Trump.

Hillary Clinton @HillaryClinton



latimes.com/california/sto… The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result. As citizens, we must hold them accountable for their words and the actions that follow. The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result. As citizens, we must hold them accountable for their words and the actions that follow.latimes.com/california/sto…

According to the Berkeley resident's neighbors, David DePape had been living in a dilapidated school bus outside his former partner, pro-nudist activist Gypsy Taub's house for several months prior to the attack. Ryan La Coste told The Post:

"We tried to stay clear of him. … No one knew he was here because he would be on the bus or he just didn’t communicate...I wasn’t surprised because another crazy story is coming from someone in that house. They are always toxic and always up to something. They are always on the news and trying to be ‘activists.’ They always want to be in the spotlight."

Another neighbor, Margaret Gonzalez, said:

"He is homeless … but I never seen him being violent...I was surprised because I never saw him aggressive. I don’t think [the attack on Pelosi] was something personal. … Maybe there’s a mental problem with him."

David Axelrod @davidaxelrod

There were many hands on that hammer. There are those who will dismiss the meaning of the assault on Pelosi as the act of a lone, unsettled man. But he was echoing far-right conspiracy theories, legitimated by cynical people for their own purposes.There were many hands on that hammer. latimes.com/california/sto… There are those who will dismiss the meaning of the assault on Pelosi as the act of a lone, unsettled man. But he was echoing far-right conspiracy theories, legitimated by cynical people for their own purposes.There were many hands on that hammer. latimes.com/california/sto…

David DePape was also accused of sexual abuse by his stepdaughter, Inti Gonzalez, in a Facebook post.

What did David DePape do? Members of Congress raise questions regarding security

On October 28, Berkeley resident David DePape allegedly broke into Pelosi's San Francisco residence, apparently looking for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Since he couldn't find her there, he turned his anger towards her husband, Paul Pelosi, and beat him up with a hammer.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott stated that the assailant has been charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and multiple other felonies. This targeted attack, which could have easily taken a deadly turn, has left other Congressional members unsettled.

StopAntisemitism @StopAntisemites Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was brutally assaulted with a hammer in their home earlier this morning.



The attacker - David DePape - has a history of posting horrifying antisemitic videos & memes like this one, once again showing us what starts with Jews never ends with Jews. Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was brutally assaulted with a hammer in their home earlier this morning. The attacker - David DePape - has a history of posting horrifying antisemitic videos & memes like this one, once again showing us what starts with Jews never ends with Jews. https://t.co/XO0pf7cRqm

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell condemned the act as horrifying and disgusting. A statement issued by Governor Gavin Newsom's office said:

"[the attack was] another example of the dangerous consequences of the divisive and hateful rhetoric putting lives at risk and undermining our very democracy and Democratic institutions."

A visibly upset San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said:

"We also know, based on our investigation at this point, that this was not a random act. This was intentional. And it's wrong. Our elected officials are here to do the business of their cities, of their counties, of their states and this nation. Their families don't sign up for this to be harmed, and it is wrong. And everybody should be disgusted about what happened this morning."

David DePape is due to be charged with a plethora of charges, including attempted murder and elder abuse.

