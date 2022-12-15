Who was Nathan Hillman? Fort Stewart officials identify Georgia Army base shooting victim

30-year-old soldier Nathan Hillman was fatally shot in Georgia on Monday, December 12, 2022. Hillman, who was from Plump, Pennsylvania, was a seven-year Army veteran.

Officials did not immediately reveal the name of the victim who was shot in a Fort Stewart building. However, they have arrested a suspect, but have not disclosed the identity yet. Nathan Hillman reportedly served since February 2015 and was once deployed to Afghanistan as well.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the motive behind the crime, and the case is currently being investigated.

An army sergeant is suspected to have shot Nathan Hillman at a base in Georgia

Hillman, originally from Pennsylvania, was a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist. The tragic incident took place sometime before 10 am local time, in a building that belonged to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division. The aforementioned unit was under Hillman’s supervision.

The Army’s Criminal Investigation Division reportedly arrested a suspect and is currently investigating them. They have not revealed further details regarding the case or the suspect. It is unclear whether the suspect wanted to shoot only Sgt. Hillman or additional troops as well.

According to Sgt. Maj. Jaime Lopez, the brigade’s top non-commissioned officer, the suspect is an army sergeant who reportedly bought a weapon and then shot an NCO. The entire speech that the officer made has been kept confidential.

Col. Ethan Diven, Nathan’s brigade commissioner stated that the death of the sergeant was “tragic and unexpected.” As per CBS News, he further added:

“On Monday morning, the Spartan Family lost one of our own in a tragic and unexpected way.”

Diven said:

“With the deepest sorrow, our hearts are with the Families and units involved in the incident. Providing support to the impacted Families and Soldiers is our first priority. We are working closely with the Fort Stewart military police and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.”

Tina Hillman, Nathan’s mother spoke about her son’s demise and said:

“I hope people are being kind.”

She further stated that her son Nathan is "extremely missed beyond words."

Counseling services have been made available to the troops

Higher authorities have confirmed that Sgt. Nathan Hillman joined the force in February 2015. He also received several badges and awards, including two Army Commendation Medals, two Army Achievement Medals, and the Air Assault Badge. In July 2021, Hillman arrived at Fort Steward.

Kevin Larson, the communications director, spoke about counseling services available for the troops and mentioned:

“Winn Army Community Hospital will make Behavioral Health Counseling available in response to [Monday]’s incident. Appointments can be made through the Soldiers’ assigned unit or by calling the main appointment line at 435-6633.”

“EMS are on location at a building in the 2nd ABCT complex responding to what has been described as a shooting. Law enforcement has a suspect in custody. Additional details are unavailable and not being released at this time.”

Several combat units usually keep their arms and weapons locked. However, this does not make the base entirely safe from unprecedented shootings. Army Maj. Nidal Hasan reportedly killed 13 and injured 32 individuals in Texas back in 2009. This became one of the most horrific cases of mass murder at a military base.

The case of the Fort Steward shooting that killed Sgt. Nathan Hillman is currently under investigation.

