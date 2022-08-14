Timothy Hodge murder: Tyrone McGee arrested in the fatal shooting of Nashville man

The Metro Nashville Police Department reported the arrest of Tyrone McGee by police in connection with the shooting death of 33-year-old Timothy Hodge on August 5.
According to authorities, the incident happened outside of building K of the Knollcrest Apartments around 6:17 o'clock.
Hodge didn't occupy any of the apartments there.
Hodge was shot inside a parked automobile, according to an official, and left on the pavement as the driver drove away.
When the police arrived, they discovered him with gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He succumbed to his wounds on the spot.
Tyrone McGee, 31, was identified by MNPD as a suspect in the incident. He turned himself in shortly after midnight on August 12 and has since been charged with killing Hodge and is being detained without bail.
The 2007 BMW X3 that detectives think McGee was driving the night of the incident is still being searched for.
Timothy Hodge's family held a candlelight vigil in his memory
A candlelight memorial was held near Hodge's place of death on Monday night as family members gathered to commemorate him.
Timothy's mother spoke to the media and said:
"My son did not deserve to end his life this way. That was my baby."
His brother also commented on his sad demise and said:
"Tim is happy to see us all together right now. He would help anybody. My brother was the best man I knew."
According to Timothy Sikes, Timothy Hodge's father, he was killed while helping a friend.
Timothy Hodge was also organizing his relocation from Hopkinsville, Kentucky, to Nashville.
He was born and raised in Nashville, but left the city in 2016 when he and his ex-wife, with whom he has three children, decided to part ways.
The family was essential to him, so he applied for an apartment in Nashville for himself, his fiance, and their two daughters not long before he passed away.
He wished for them to live nearer to their parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, half-siblings, and cousins.
Hodge's wife, DanTay McCullough, also remembered him, telling the media how much he loved the rain and how much his daughters are crying for him now.
No reason for the killing has been established yet. Authorities are looking at all possible angles.
Nashville has had a high spike in crime recently, with new stories coming up every day. The city has been on receiving end of a lot of media coverage.