What did Leon Arreguin do? California man arrested over shooting teen near high school

Leon Arreguin, 36, was arrested after he was involved in an alleged crossfire that severely injured a teenager. The violent shootout took place near Vallejo High School in California. Arreguin allegedly opened fire at a passing car, but the bullet struck a 15-year-old instead.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of a shootout which may trigger some readers. Discretion is advised.

The Vallejo Police Department confirmed that they have tracked Leon Arreguin down and taken him into custody on Friday. The 36-year-old faces several charges, including inflicting injury on a child. The department further stated that Leon confessed to the crime.

The girl was rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. No recent update about the teenager’s condition has yet been revealed. The school dismissed students for the day after the shootout took place.

Jodi Hernandez @JodiHernandezTV A 15 year old girl was caught in the crossfire while walking near Vallejo High School this afternoon. Police say it happened on Glenn street as occupants of two moving cars fired at each other. The girl was taken to the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries. A 15 year old girl was caught in the crossfire while walking near Vallejo High School this afternoon. Police say it happened on Glenn street as occupants of two moving cars fired at each other. The girl was taken to the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries. https://t.co/U5n7OVI6TC

Leon Arreguin opened fire at a passing car, but it hit a teenager

A horrific shootout broke out on Tuesday at around 3:30 pm near Vallejo High School. Law enforcement officials found evidence stating that the occupants of two different cars were shooting at each other. Unfortunately, a 15-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire and sustained serious injuries.

Police identified the individual whose bullet struck the young girl as Leon Arreguin. They arrested him in the 900 block of Nebraska St., on Friday. Police believe that the teen girl was not the real target and was injured in the crossfire.

She was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening but severe injuries. Police have not yet revealed her current condition. Jason Ta, the Vallejo Police Interim Chief, addressed the shootout and said that the schools needed to be safe for the children. Ta added that the "senseless and brazen shooting" near the school was unacceptable.

Henry K. Lee @henrykleeKTVU UPDATE: Leon Arreguin arrested on suspicion of assault w/firearm, illegal firearm discharge & inflicting injury on child for opening fire from car near Vallejo High, aiming at another car but hitting 15yo girl, per @VallejoPd UPDATE: Leon Arreguin arrested on suspicion of assault w/firearm, illegal firearm discharge & inflicting injury on child for opening fire from car near Vallejo High, aiming at another car but hitting 15yo girl, per @VallejoPd https://t.co/4BDJsHFDcw

He continued:

“We will utilize all of our available resources to investigate this matter and assist the school in providing a safer environment. We ask for any witnesses to cooperate and provide information to help us solve this senseless crime.”

It was reported that the school was dismissed for the day shortly after the incident. Leon Arreguin, who has confessed to the crime, faces several charges including assault with a firearm, inflicting injury on a child, and illegal firearm discharge.

Arreguin is being held at the Solano County Jail, and a bail of $75,000 was issued. Authorities noted that security measures will be enhanced at the school, including deploying Vallejo Police Department personnel.

Another shootout took place in front of Vallejo High school in September 2022, which injured the school’s football coach

Celina Baguiao, the Vallejo City Unified School District Public Information Officer, said that the shooting didn't take place on the school campus in a nearby location. Celina added that they have added a "more significant security presence" as well as mental health support staff if the students needed extra support.

Baguiao also noted:

“We did not have a specific meeting with students or parents this morning. However, we sent a message to our District families (Tuesday) night and are having one-on-one conversations with parents and children who have questions or concerns about yesterday’s events.”

Vallejo High School's assistant football coach was shot near the school in September 2022

A few months ago, in September 2022, another incident of gun violence happened at Vallejo High School. Joe Pastrana, the school's assistant football coach, was shot in front of the school.

ChudsOfTikTok @ChudsOfTikTok



https://t.co/AFXra8JLV4 Vallejo, Cali high school had a shooting today after a fight, the student appears to be jumped just before the guys takeoff in a car & shoot hitting the defensive coordinator football coach Joseph Pastrana while he was breaking up the fight.https://t.co/AFXra8JLV4 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Vallejo, Cali high school had a shooting today after a fight, the student appears to be jumped just before the guys takeoff in a car & shoot hitting the defensive coordinator football coach Joseph Pastrana while he was breaking up the fight.https://t.co/AFXra8JLV4 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/PMUe4m2IAO

Pastrana was supposedly trying to diffuse a fight, during which he was shot in the upper hip. The suspect was allegedly not a student at the school. The football coach survived and was reported to be in stable condition.

Several detectives and officials from the Major Crimes Section are currently investigating the crime, in which Leon Arreguin has already been arrested. Police have further urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Detective Division.

Poll : 0 votes