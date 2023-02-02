Who is James Gordon Meek? Charges explored as ex-ABC news producer is arrested 

Former ABC news producer James Gordon Meek was recently arrested on charges of transporting child p*rnography, per a criminal complaint filed in East Virginia. The arrest comes after he resigned from his role following a raid at his Virginia home in April 2022.

As per the legal complaint, the investigation began in March 2021 after cloud storage company Dropbox tipped the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a user uploading videos containing inappropriate content featuring children.

Officials later tracked the account and found it registered under the name "James Meek." According to a statement by the Justice Department, Meek’s devices allegedly contained images showing children engaged in improper conduct and several messages, with users expressing enthusiasm about child abuse.

One of the disturbing conversations from the chat allegedly showed Meek, asking:

“Have you ever r***d a toddler girl? It’s amazing.”

Authorities also claimed that the journalist allegedly used social media platforms to chat with minors and managed to get them to send him inappropriate images of themselves. Federal agents reportedly found an external hard drive with in Meek’s bedroom that contained “58 images and videos of child p*rnography.”

They also allegedly found an iPhone 6 in the same location with “approximately 34 images and videos of suspected child p*rnography.” Several other improper content was also found on devices like iPhone 8 and a laptop, per the Rolling Stone.

As per NBC News, James Gordon Meek could face a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail if found guilty of charges.

Everything to know about James Gordon Meek

James Gordon Meek is an American journalist best known for his work on the ABC News network. He was born in 1968 and hails from Arlington, Virginia. He is the writer and narrator of the 2021 Emmy-nominated documentary film 3212 Un-redacted, which highlighted the Tongo Tongo ambush of Green Berets in 2017.

According to Rolling Stone, Meek was recognized in national security circles as an Emmy-winning journalist as well as a former counterterrorism adviser and investigator for the House Homeland Security Committee.

As part of his work on the House Homeland Security Committee, he investigated many acts of terrorism like the Boston Marathon bombing. During his time as a reporter for the Daily News, James Gordon Meek became the first journalist to report on the 2006 Al Qaeda-organized Hudson River bomb plot.

Simon & Schuster reported that Meek spent five years investigating the death of Dave Sharrett II. However, the reporter abruptly resigned from ABC News on April 27, 2022, the day the FBI raided his home.

Meek was officially arrested on January 31, 2023, on charges of possession and transportation of child p*rnography.

A look into further allegations against James Gordon Meek

In addition to being charged over possessing inappropriate materials featuring children, James Gordon Meek has also been accused of approaching minors on Snapchat under the name “hoolijax” with aim of soliciting improper content.

Rolling Stone reported that federal agents interviewed one of the children who interacted with Meek over Snapchat. The child confirmed that “Meek and other men had approached her” through the app and coerced her to provide pictures depicting inappropriate conduct.

Prosecutors also alleged that the news producer contacted underage girls on Omegle, a video chat app. Authorities allegedly found improper images of a 14 year old girl alongside James Gordon Meek.

The media personality also allegedly posed as a young girl on Instagram to collect inappropriate materials to exploit children. Agents allegedly recovered a conversation where Meek posed under the handle “taytayjader” and improper imagery “from a girl who appears to be a minor.”

