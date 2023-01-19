What is a Tyvek suit? Damning DNA evidence in Brian Walshe murder charge explored 

After disclosing Brian Walshe’s unsettling Google search history, prosecutors have now revealed that his DNA was picked up in a Tyvek suit, which was found in one of the trash bags they discovered. Reportedly, the suspect's searches included disturbing information, like ways to dispose of a body and clean the blood off the wooden floor.

Brian was charged with the murder of his wife Ana Walshe, who mysteriously disappeared in the first week of January 2023. She was reportedly scheduled to travel to Washington DC, however, the deceased never reached the airport.

Investigating officers discovered ten trash bags at a dumpster near an apartment complex in Abington. Police also recovered Ana as well as Brian's DNA in the trash bags. Prosecutors further believe that the 39-year-old mother’s remains were in trash bags when they were tossed into the dumpster.

DeL2000 @DeL2000 #BrianWalshe Items found: Ana Walshe’s DNA on the cuff, sleeves and pants of a blood-stained white Tyvek suit, a necklace, COVID-19 vaccination card, the clothes she was last seen wearing, a hacksaw, a hatchet to include towels, rags, tape, cleaning agents, & rugs. #anawalshe Items found: Ana Walshe’s DNA on the cuff, sleeves and pants of a blood-stained white Tyvek suit, a necklace, COVID-19 vaccination card, the clothes she was last seen wearing, a hacksaw, a hatchet to include towels, rags, tape, cleaning agents, & rugs. #anawalshe #BrianWalshe

Prosecutors claim that both Ana and Brian Walshe’s DNA have been recovered from items found in several trash bags

Convicted art swindler Brian Walshe (46) was charged with murdering his wife Ana, who was reported missing on January 4, 2023. Police also didn’t find any financial activity on her credit card since January 1. Prosecutors believe that her husband is to be held responsible for the mysterious disappearance, and Brian’s disturbing search history has also backed up this allegation.

Experts have also mentioned that there is enough circumstantial evidence to file charges against the 46-year-old, even if Ana’s body is not recovered. Authorities have revealed that around ten trash bags with several items inside have been discovered. They further claimed that Brian Walshe allegedly dismembered Ana's body and that the remains were disposed of in trash bags.

Juliana Mazza @julianamazzatv #7News Brian Walshe has officially been charged with murdering his wife Ana. Prosecutors say 10 trash bags were recovered at a Peabody facility containing blood stained items, a hacksaw, Ana Walshe’s COVID vax card and slippers. Both Brian and Ana’s DNA were found. Full details Brian Walshe has officially been charged with murdering his wife Ana. Prosecutors say 10 trash bags were recovered at a Peabody facility containing blood stained items, a hacksaw, Ana Walshe’s COVID vax card and slippers. Both Brian and Ana’s DNA were found. Full details⬇️ #7News https://t.co/SjI8c0XS1y

Before being charged with Ana Walshe’s murder, Brian had already been charged with misleading the cops. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the previous charges.

The ten trash bags that investigating officers found were said to contain the following items – rags, towels, slippers, a Tyvek suit, tapes, cleaning agents, a Prada purse, gloves, rugs and carpets, hunter boots, a hacksaw, a hatchet, and Ana’s COVID-19 vaccination card.

According to prosecutors, the 39-year-old’s necklace was also recovered from the trash. It was revealed that both Ana's and Brian Walsh's DNA has been recovered from the slippers and the Tyvek suit found in the bags. Fox News further reported that investigators discovered blood in the bags as well.

DeL2000 @DeL2000 #AnaWalshe Brian Walshe tossed bags at the Swampscott dumpster. This dumpster was picked up, taken to a location for trash to be shredded and incinerated. By the time police located the bags, they were already destroyed. They believe her remains were in the bags. #BrianWalshe Brian Walshe tossed bags at the Swampscott dumpster. This dumpster was picked up, taken to a location for trash to be shredded and incinerated. By the time police located the bags, they were already destroyed. They believe her remains were in the bags. #BrianWalshe #AnaWalshe https://t.co/sdGSnIwEuc

They claimed that the suspect dumped Ana’s remains in the bags and tossed them into the dumpster. However, before the police could recover them, the bags were already destroyed.

Another detail regarding Brian’s movement was revealed, wherein it was claimed that he allegedly went to a Home Goods store on January 2 and bought three rugs. Investigators reportedly spotted reddish-brown stains on these very rugs. The stains were apparently “consistent with also having baking soda on it.”

Emily Maher @EmilyMaherTV



What we learned in court, according to ADA:



-Brian Walshe charged w murder

-Walshe looked up multiple ways to discard body

-Pros say Ana dismembered, “tissues” found

-Video shows Brian struggling to put large bags into dumpster

-Some bags incinerated

#wcvb #AnaWalshe Update:What we learned in court, according to ADA:-Brian Walshe charged w murder-Walshe looked up multiple ways to discard body-Pros say Ana dismembered, “tissues” found-Video shows Brian struggling to put large bags into dumpster-Some bags incinerated #AnaWalshe Update:What we learned in court, according to ADA:-Brian Walshe charged w murder-Walshe looked up multiple ways to discard body-Pros say Ana dismembered, “tissues” found-Video shows Brian struggling to put large bags into dumpster-Some bags incinerated#wcvb https://t.co/UFJHq8SgMU

During Brian Walshe’s hearing on Wednesday, January 18, in Quincy District Court, prosecutors mentioned:

“Rather than divorce, it’s believed that Brian Walshe dismembered Ana Walshe and discarded her body.”

Norfolk Assistant DA Lynn Beland addressed the surveillance footage that captured the suspect tossing trash into the dumpster, stating:

“He [Brian Walshe] walks to the dumpster carrying a garbage bag. He’s leaning. It appears to be heavy as he appears to heft it into the dumpster.”

The Assistant DA further mentioned that Brian had googled “What’s the best state of divorce for a man” before Ana's disappearance.

Brian’s attorney Tracy Miner believes that prosecutors do not yet have a strong case against him

Stephanie Pagones @steph_pagones And on Dec. 27, days before Ana's disappearance, Brian allegedly Googled, 'What's the best state to divorce from a man?'

Comm. Attorney Lynn Beland: "Rather than divorce, it is believed that Brian Walshe dismembered Ana Walshe and discarded her body." (Photo: Ana Walshe IG) And on Dec. 27, days before Ana's disappearance, Brian allegedly Googled, 'What's the best state to divorce from a man?' Comm. Attorney Lynn Beland: "Rather than divorce, it is believed that Brian Walshe dismembered Ana Walshe and discarded her body." (Photo: Ana Walshe IG) https://t.co/hPoYeJIMcK

The suspect also allegedly purchased tarps and plastic grinders from Home Depot on January 2, at around 1 pm local time. Reportedly, a bloody and damaged knife along with a second knife had been recovered from the couple’s residence at Cohasset. Brian Walshe’s attorney Tracy Miner issued a statement on Wednesday that read:

“It is easy to charge a crime and even easier to say a person committed that crime. It is a much more difficult thing to prove it, which we will see if the prosecution can do.”

Stephanie Pagones @steph_pagones NEW: Brian Walshe’s defense attorney, Tracy Miner, has released the following statement: “I intend to win this case in court, not in the media, which has already tried and convicted Mr. Walshe.” NEW: Brian Walshe’s defense attorney, Tracy Miner, has released the following statement: “I intend to win this case in court, not in the media, which has already tried and convicted Mr. Walshe.” https://t.co/G7Tq3m2l5Z

Tracy further added:

“We shall see what they have and what evidence is admissible in court, where the case will ultimately be decided. In my experience, where, as here, the prosecution leaks so-called evidence to the press before they provide it to me, their case isn’t that strong. When they have a strong case, they give me everything as soon as possible”

Brian Walshe is now charged with murder and improper transport of remains. Despite all the charges, he has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife Ana. He is now being held without bail.

Poll : 0 votes