What was Michael Palacios charged with? Man who went on ax-wielding rampage in McDonald’s released without bail

On Sunday, September 18, Michael Palacios, who was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and possession of weapons, was released without bail at his arraignment. According to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, neither of the charges is eligible for bail under the state’s lenient criminal justice reforms.

This man's answer to allegedly being rejected by a woman was to take a machete out of his bag and go on a rampage.



He was released within hours.



We need to STOP the CRIME CRISIS.



Yet, another NO BAIL FAIL.This man's answer to allegedly being rejected by a woman was to take a machete out of his bag and go on a rampage.He was released within hours.We need to STOP the CRIME CRISIS.

Michael Palacios, 31, wreaked havoc at a local NYC McDonald's outlet early on Friday. In videos of the incident, the man can be seen threatening other patrons at the eatery with an ax, before causing property damage. A criminal complaint filed regarding the case elaborated on the damage caused by an ax-wielding Palacios, who slammed two tables and a plate-glass partition.

According to the criminal complaint, Palacios also told NYPD officers:

"I have a pocket knife in my bike."

Sources have informed The New York Post that Michael Palacios has a previous police record of resisting arrest.

Cashless bail must be repealed! Judges need discretion to weigh dangerousness.

What did Michael Palacios do? Uber Eats delivery man alleges he was 'rejected' by a woman before going on a rampage

A midnight meal at a Delancey Street McDonald's took a violent turn when Michael Palacios went on a rampage while wielding an ax. Videos of the entire incident filmed by witnesses show how a verbal altercation turned physical and ultimately threatening.

In the video, the Bronx man is seen on the receiving end of punches by a group of three men. The smirking Palacios soon turns the tables. Taking an ax out of his backpack, he threatens to harm his assaulters. He even approaches a frightened woman with the ax still in hand and says:

"Don’t be afraid of me, be afraid of him!"

Mela Yela @_melayela_ The man with the axe in McDonald’s did a interview The man with the axe in McDonald’s did a interview 😅 https://t.co/MSuwUq0k5g

While no one present at the scene reported any injuries, the situation could have turned bloody. TikTok user Shakes McGoo, who witnessed the mayhem, commented:

"NYC always good for some chaotic mayhem. He didn’t hurt anybody, but could have been ugly!"

However, details not shown in the videos doing their rounds on the internet was reported to The Post by an Uber Eats delivery man who also witnessed the chaos unfold. Apparently, just before the ax-swinging chaos, Michael Palacios was 'rejected' by a woman after he had repeatedly tried to talk to her. The rejection did not faze him, and he kept hounding the woman.

The delivery man, identified as Ruben G, said:

"So basically he got into an argument with a girl, and then the girl rejected him. She didn’t want to talk to him. He kept going at her. That’s when the guys she was with stepped in."

According to the witness, Palacios was drunk during the incident. He further said:

"He was trying to talk to her and whatever. He was asking for her number, where she was from, and I guess she felt some way. She replied back in a certain manner that she didn’t want to give too much info and he kept pushing on."

In an interview, however, Michael Palacios made no mention of any rejection, and instead said that he was being prevented by the guard from using the McDonald's washroom.

The Daily Mail reported that Palacios has retained an attorney for his trial for the charges leveled against him. The Daily Mail also opined that Palacios might argue that he acted in self defense.

