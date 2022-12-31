Who is Eugen Vidineac? Andrew Tate's lawyer appeals extension of 30-day detention in human trafficking scandal

A Romanian court decided to extend Tristan and Andrew Tate’s detention by 30 days after the duo were arrested on suspicion of international human trafficking, forming an organized crime group and r*pe. The duo and their companions will be held in the main detention center in Bucharest. The brothers’ lawyer Eugen Constantin Vidineac has since lodged an appeal against the extended detention.

Disgraced internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were detained on December 29 after allegations of them holding two women hostage, one of whom was an American, came to light. The brothers reportedly forced the women living in Andrew’s residence to create p*rnographic content for profit.

A decision to keep Tristan and Andrew Tate in jail along with their personal assistants Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu, a former policewoman, was made recently.

However, Andrew Tate’s lawyer Eugen Vidineac announced outside the courthouse that they had lodged an appeal to change the decision of keeping the influencer behind bars for a few weeks.

Vidineac said:

“The court has issued an arrest warrant for 30 days. We’ve appealed it, the court will decide after the appeal what the final solution is. We are not at a stage where guilt or innocence is proven, for now we only discuss preventive measures.”

He added:

“From our perspective, there are no grounds… for taking this most drastic preventive measure, but it is the judge’s prerogative.”

Who is Andrew Tate’s lawyer, Eugen Constantin Vidineac?

The attorney is part of the Brasov and Bucharest Bar. He coordinates the activities of the two from separate offices that he owns. Eugen Vidineac is also a lecturer at Wolters Kluwer Publishing House, where he organizes seminars in relation to commercial law.

The lawyer has a minimum of 12 years of experience. He was a lecturer at Transilvania University in Brasov where he worked under the law department. He specializes in financial, community, constitutional and administrative law.

According to Celebritatea, Vidineac often advises clients on business transactions and liability claims.

Adding to his resume, he has often been invited to television shows to clarify constitutional regulations.

The lawyer does not only work in Romania. Due to his expertise, he has represented well-known companies across the world, including those in Spain, Great Britain, France, Germany and Luxembourg.

Allegations against Andrew Tate explored

Law enforcement working on the investigation found that Andrew Tate asked his employees to shadow their victims’ every move and later on force them to take part in p*rnographic videos. A Romanian judicial source revealed:

“The abuse was physical and emotional. They were not allowed to leave the house without security and they were watched day and night.”

According to a police statement, the victims were reportedly transported to buildings on the outskirts of Bucharest, where they were s*xually exploited.

Currently, six victims have been identified by investigators.

The suspects reportedly recruited and exploited the women by forcing them to take part in explicit acts to “obtain substantial financial benefits.”

A spokesperson for the Tate brothers has since stated that the duo have “utmost respect” for the Romanian police authorities and will aid their investigation in any way they can.

