What did Virgilio Salgado do? Officers arrest Florida man with ‘cop killer’ tattoo

A 28-year-old Florida man named Virgilio Salgado was arrested after he opened fire on an officer during an attempted traffic stop. Salgado was asked to pull over on Saturday near Northwest Seventh Avenue and Second Street, soon after which he opened fire on the officer at the stop.

Investigating officers, including the targeted cop, collected shell casings from the scene as evidence. Police identified him through bodycam footage capturing the incident and soon launched a search to locate him. He was found the same day and taken into custody.

Virgilio Salgado is being held without bail and faces several charges including assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm. Fortunately, the officer at the traffic stop was not injured. Police further released a mugshot of the 28-year-old that exposed a tattoo on his chest that read “Cop Killer.”

Authorities arrested the Florida man who opened fire at an officer during an attempted traffic stop on Saturday. Cops revealed that they arrested Virgilio Salgado on Saturday night, and he appeared in court the next day.

Police made a shocking discovery when Salgado’s mugshots were being taken, without his shirt on. They saw an anti-cop tattoo on his chest that read “Cop Killer.” He is charged with multiple offenses including aggravated assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and driving with a suspended license.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the shooting. The bullets struck the tire of the police vehicle. Law enforcement officials further added that 28-year-old Virgilio Salgado fled the scene soon after the incident.

As per WSVN, a nearby resident addressed the incident and said:

“I heard screaming, fighting, and then, like 10 minutes later, I heard gunshots.”

The shooting has worried and concerned the people who live in the area. An individual said:

“If he’s bold enough to do that, he’d be bold enough to do it to somebody else, a random person, not even a cop.”

According to Lasnetski Gihon Law, a Florida-based law firm:

“If you are convicted at trial or if you plead straight up to a judge to Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Firefighter, etc., the judge must sentence you to the minimum mandatory sentence, at a minimum.”

It further added:

“The judge cannot go below that minimum mandatory sentence. The prosecutor is the only person that can go below the minimum mandatory.”

A bond of $21,000 was issued in Salgado’s name. Even if he is released, 28-year-old Virgilio Salgado will have to remain on house arrest.

