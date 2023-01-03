WATCH: Viral video shows Florida bartender David Ghiloni tackling armed man during gunfire

Florida bartender David Ghiloni received an award after tackling an armed man at a club. The suspect allegedly had a woman in a headlock and pointed a gun at her. Ghiloni received a “Lifesaving Award” from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Department for displaying such bravery.

The suspect has been identified as Connon Anderson. He faces several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into a building, and using a firearm while under the influence.

A viral video has been circulated that shows David Ghiloni hopping the bar and tackling the suspect, thus saving the woman. Ghiloni mentioned that Anderson has been a regular at the bar.

Bartender David Ghiloni did not know that the man was armed

When David Ghiloni hopped the bar to save the woman and tackle Anderson, he reportedly did not know then that the suspect was pointing a gun at her. The incident happened at the Smiles Nite Club on November 20, 2022.

The alleged suspect, Connor Anderson, 30, is from Palm Coast and is currently facing several charges, including aggravated assault.

In an interview with Fox 35 Orlando, Ghiloni said,

“In the video, everything looks so slow, but at the moment, everything’s moving so fast. I was protecting her. I didn’t even know there was a gun involved until I did tackle the guy.”

FlaglerSheriff @FlaglerSheriff



MORE:



Sheriff Rick Staly appreciated Ghiloni’s courage and said,

“This courageous act of protecting the female and fighting off this shooter without a doubt saved lives that night. I’m honored to be able to recognize David who so selflessly helped those in need and put his own life in harm’s way to protect others.”

Connor Anderson was reportedly a regular at the bar

Connor Anderson faces many charges including aggravated assault, (Image via Flagler County Jail)

David mentioned that Connor was a regular at the Smiles Nite Club, but he never created a scene until the incident took place in November 2022. Anderson was allegedly upset because he couldn't find his keys, and he then reportedly got a gun into the bar and fired six shots before being tackled by David Ghiloni.

Fortunately, no one at the club sustained any serious injuries. Ghiloni added that he was overwhelmed after so much honor and said that he did what he was supposed to do. He further added,

“Being a nobody and then all of a sudden being recognized by the sheriff, the chief, and really the whole Palm Coast community. Now that I see the video and I slow it down, I can see how bad it could have turned out.”

Connor Anderson is being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $542,000 bond.

Police mentioned that others who had provided support in taking down the man from the bar would be honored in a separate ceremony.

