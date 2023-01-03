Duane Patterson GoFundMe raises over $18,500 as bouncer dies following sucker punch incident at NYC bar

Duane Patterson, a 61-year-old bouncer, died after a brawl outside a Chelsea bar on December 24, 2022. The bouncer allegedly got punched by an infuriated man, and it was confirmed by law enforcement officials.

According to the NYPD, Duane Patterson was working at Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street. Cops also found out that the brawl began at 3 am on Christmas Eve. Patterson was reported to have received a skull fracture.

Police are still on the hunt for the suspect who allegedly gave the bouncer the blow that killed him. A GoFundMe page has been launched by Duane’s daughter, to raise funds for financially assisting the bouncer’s family. It had aimed at raising $20,000 and has already raised over $19,000.

The deadly brawl took place outside the NYC bar (Image via Google Maps)

NYC bar bouncer Duane Patterson died on Christmas Eve after a deadly knockout

A violent brawl took place outside an NYC bar named Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street on Christmas Eve around 3 am local time. Duane Patterson was working at the bar as a bouncer at the time. According to police, a brawl broke out between the bouncer and an enraged man.

The suspect allegedly punched Duane in the face and knocked him to the ground. The 61-year-old hit his head on the ground and lost consciousness, and was found unconscious by the bartender, who called 911.

Duane Patterson was then taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was found to have sustained injuries to his skull. Patterson spent days in a coma and finally died on Monday, December 26, 2022. Police confirmed that the bouncer, who belonged to Fort George, had a skull fracture.

Netizens have expressed condolences for the sad demise of the bouncer (Image via Twitter/@Lynda555E)

Police are currently investigating Patterson’s death, and have ruled it a homicide. Law enforcement officials believe the suspect fled the area on foot. The suspect is still on the loose, and law enforcement officials are trying to locate him.

Patterson’s wife, Melissa, mentioned that he was an Air Force veteran. The couple had been married for about 26 years. Arianna Buchholz, Patterson’s daughter launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe to raise funds to help the family financially.

The fundraiser has already raised an amount of about $19,170. Arianna has described Duane Patterson as a “strong, honorable person.” She further spoke about her father and said,

“Duane is a registered organ donor and we are taking every step possible to make sure others will be able to obtain what he has to give. He may not be able to continue on this earth, but his contribution will ensure that others can.”

The fundraiser post mentions how Duane had to struggle and that he spent a few days in a coma before succumbing to his injuries on December 26, a day after Christmas Day. According to reports, the primary reason behind Duane's death was his skull injury. Despite intensive care, Duane could not “revive his mind.”

The incident has come across as very tragic and heartbreaking for the bouncer's family. Duane has been working as a bouncer at the bar for the last eight years.

Police have released surveillance footage capturing the suspect

According to the GoFundMe post, Duane Patterson was a registered organ donor. It also mentioned that the 61-year-old bouncer had been in a coma for around four days and that he was “terribly assaulted outside on duty.” Donors left their kind comments and condolences to the family.

Duane Patterson was addressed as " D-Train" by his friends (Image via Twitter)

One donor wrote,

“Duane made everybody feel special and welcomed. A shining light in this big city. He will be missed.”

According to Duane’s friend Tamara Gardellis,

“A loyal and dependable friend. D was solid, you know? He was a pillar of our little community.”

His friends usually addressed him as “D-train.” Others have described Duane Patterson to be the “nicest, most funny and warm person.” It's not just GoFundMe, people have offered condolences on other social media platforms for the late bouncer. Even people who did not know Duane Patterson personally had been touched by his thoughtfulness and kindness.

Police are still looking for the suspect who was allegedly responsible for Duane’s sad demise. They have also released a surveillance image of the suspect.

Surveillance footage images showing the suspect has been released (Image via Lynda Edwards/Twitter)

The suspect has been described as a dark-complexed male in the age group of 40-50. He was seen wearing a red Champion hoodie sweater, black pants, a black jacket, and a pair of black sneakers. The suspect has been described as being of heavy build and bald.

Police are yet to find out what led to the violent brawl that resulted in the death of 61-year-old Duane Patterson. Mellisa, however, mentioned that the brawl began after the suspect was told that the bar was closed.

Cops have urged anyone with information related to the alleged suspect to contact Crime Stoppers. They have also ensured that the calls will be kept confidential.

Poll : 0 votes