WATCH: Video shows Palm Coast man Brandon Leohner using toddler as a human shield to avoid getting tased

On September 27, 2022, a 27-year-old Palm Coast man named Brandon Leohner was arrested for allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend's one-year-old toddler. In shocking footage of the incident, which has since gone viral, the suspect can be seen using the toddler as a human shield as local authorities attempted to arrest him.

In the video, recorded on the bodycam of a Palm Coast officer, Leohner can be seen with his back against the wall of a building and surrounded by police cars as authorities close in on him.

Law&Crime Network @LawCrimeNetwork Police say 27-year-old Brandon Leohner allegedly used a kidnapped 1-year-old as a human shield before he was tased outside of a McDonald's drive-thru in Flager County, Florida.

The authorities can be heard repeatedly saying:

"Put the baby down! Put the kid down! Put the kid down!"

Meanwhile, the baby can also be heard screaming in the background:

"Dada, dada!"

Leohner, who was carrying the toddler in his arms, shielded himself using the young boy as Palm Coast officers threatened to tase him. The encounter continued until officers closed in on Leohner with a police K9, which downed the suspect as another officer picked up the toddler, who remained unharmed in the incident.

Details of the Palm Coast kidnapping

As per Flagler Live, Brandon Leohner allegedly kidnapped the toddler after having an argument with the mother, who is also his girlfriend. The outlet reported that the argument may have been rooted in mental health issues, as Leohner reportedly experienced paranoid episodes.

According to arrest documents, Leohner's girlfriend told Palm Coast officers that he became agitated after a neighbor visited their house, as the suspect believed they might have been conspiring against him in some manner.

Leohner then went to his Nissan, scanned the vehicle for any potential traps, and then left the home with the baby. Breaking 911 reported that he may have had a handgun in his car.

As Leohner allegedly drove the car with the toddler in his lap, authorities began pursuing him, leading to a car chase. The Flagler County Sherriff's Department noted in an official report that the suspect ran several red lights, with officers accusing him of showing no regard for safety. Both the suspect and the child were not wearing seat belts.

Palm Coast authorities reportedly located his car near Belle Terre Parkway, where he was pursued until stopping his car outside the parking lot and a McDonald's, after which the standoff seen in the video began.

The report stated:

"(Loehner) immediately exited the vehicle while holding [the baby] in his arms, utilizing him as a shield."

Leohner has been charged with child neglect and great bodily harm, kidnapping, reckless driving, fleeing and eluding police, and resisting an officer with violence.

