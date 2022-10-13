WATCH: Bodycam footage shows Nassau County road rage gunfight between dads leading to children getting shot  

On October 8, police bodycam footage recorded a gunfight between two family men in Nassau County, Florida. The shocking incident, which reportedly stemmed from a road rage incident, left both men's young daughters injured with gunshot wounds. The two suspects have been identified as 35-year-old William Hale and 43-year-old Frank Allison.

In footage that captures the aftermath of the incident, Frank Allison can be seen in shorts and a turquoise polo, expressing his dismay as his 14-year-old daughter lies on the floor with a gunshot wound on her back. Hale's 5-year-old daughter was hit in the leg.

A shirtless William Hale, who enters the frame later on in the video, can be seen standing quietly as an officer from the Nassau County Sheriff's Department reads him his rights. Both men have been charged with attempted murder.

Details of the Nassau gunfight

In an official statement at a Monday Press Release, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper condemned the 2 fathers for what he described as reckless and irresponsible behavior.

Leeper said:

“What’s scarier than one crazy driver with a gun? Two crazy drivers with a gun."

He continued:

“Thankfully, no one was killed in this incident, but it could have very easily turned out that way because two people were acting stupid and let their tempers get the best of them. There could have been 2 dead kids because of 2 stupid grown men."

According to the New York Post, Nassau authorities determined the course of events that led to the shooting after reviewing the 911 audio recordings. Both individuals were reportedly driving erratically as they attempted to cut each other off.

Leeper said that Hale reportedly drove up to the side of Allison's car to argue with him, but Allison's wife is said to have responded with an obscene hand gesture.

Leeper said:

“The driver of the Nissan, Allison, then grabbed his Sig Sauer .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun and fired one shot at the (Hale's truck) before driving away at an average speed."

Leeper continued:

“The bullet that Mr. Allison fired went into the right side rear passenger door and struck a 5-year-old girl in the right leg. (Hale told officers) he heard a loud pop but thought nothing of it until everyone started freaking out in the back seat, he then realized his daughter was shot."

As per court documents, both Hale and Allison's wives called 911 as both men exchanged shots with one another. Both suspects were arrested before being released on a $150,000 bond just hours later. The case remains under investigation.

