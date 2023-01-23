“They saved lives”: Community members hailed as ‘heroes’ for disarming Monterey Park shooter

Ten people were killed in a deadly shootout on Saturday, January 21, when 72-year-old Huu Can Tran opened fire at a dance studio in California’s Monterey Park. However, when the gunman went to the second venue, two bystanders jumped in to disarm Tran and saved many lives.

Recalling the incident, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna stated that after the shooting in Monterey Park, the shooter entered a second dance studio with an assault pistol. Two bystanders noticed the weapon and jumped in to disarm the 72-year-old gunman.

In a press conference on Sunday, January 22, Luna said that the two bystanders prevented further fatalities that could have happened at the second venue. He added:

“I can tell you that the suspect walked in there, probably with the intent to kill more people. He was disarmed by two community members who I consider to be heroes because they saved lives. This could have been much worse.”

A fatal shootout was avoided at the second dance studio after two bystanders disarmed the Monterey Park shooter

The shooter, identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, was reportedly a regular at the dance studio in California’s Monterey Park. He, in fact, met his former wife there. It was also revealed that Tran had no record of violence before the Monterey Park shooting on January 21.

After killing ten people at the dance studio, Tran stormed to another dance studio named Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio. As he entered the studio, two people noticed the assault pistol that he was carrying. They immediately wrestled it away from Tran, who then fled the scene. Police, who later recovered the weapon, believe it was obtained illegally.

One of the bystanders has been identified as 26-year-old Brandon Tsay. He told KTLA that he was in his office when he heard the chaos. Details about the second man have not yet been revealed.

According to investigators, since Tran was disarmed, no shots were fired in the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio. Police found Tran’s white van and then heard a single gunshot. The Monterey Park shooter was then found dead. Investigators also discovered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Cops first responded to the fatal shootout at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio. Police Chief Scott Wiese said,

“When they came into the [dance hall] parking lot, it was chaos. There were wounded people, there were people trying to flee out all the doors. They immediately went into action and within just a couple of minutes, those officers had entered the location looking for the suspect.”

The area in Monterey Park where the deadly shootout occurred consists of a huge Asian American community. It was also once known as the “first suburban Chinatown.”

Monterey Park Mayor Henry Lo said:

“Our priority is to make sure those victims and their family members are given the assistance they need to heal and get over their trauma.”

The motive behind the shooting is yet to be discovered by authorities

US Congresswoman Judy Chu, who represents Monterey Park, mentioned that the motive behind targeting two dance studios is unclear. Speaking about the tragic incident, Judy Chu said:

“What was the motive for this shooting? Was he a domestic violence abuser? How did he get these guns? Was it through legal means or not? These questions will have to be answered in the future.”

According to Robert Luna, apart from the assault pistol, another weapon was also recovered. Authorities reportedly found a handgun when they discovered Tran’s dead body in the van. They confirmed that the incident left ten people dead and some injured in the first dance hall. However, no shooting happened at the second venue.

