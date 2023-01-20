Where was Jennifer Brown’s body found? Missing Pennsylvania mom discovered dead two weeks after disappearance

43-year-old Jennifer Brown’s remains were found buried near Royersford after she disappeared on January 3, 2023. After an extensive two-week search, authorities discovered her remains in a field. The same has been confirmed by Montgomery County prosecutors.

Jennifer Brown was a resident of Limerick Township. According to one of her friends, she was facing work and family-related problems. Investigating officers recovered her car from outside her home. It was allegedly parked there, and Jennifer’s essentials were found in it.

Missing Pennsylvania mom Jennifer Brown was found partially buried near Royersford

Jennifer Brown was last seen on January 3 at around 2 pm, by her friends and family. The body of the 43-year-old was found wrapped in plastic and partially buried in a shallow grave near Royersford.

Kevin Steele, Montgomery County DA, told media outlets:

“I can’t tell you how many people have worked through this and helped. We hoped and prayed that she would be safe, and she is not.”

Before, Jennifer’s remains were discovered Steele’s Office released a statement that said:

“Law enforcement is very concerned about the welfare of this mother, Jennifer Brown.”

The Brown family reportedly announced a reward of $10,000 for anyone providing any information about the missing woman. They later increased the reward to $150,000.

Investigating officers found Jennifer Brown’s car parked outside her residence in Stratford Court. They also discovered her purse, keys, wallet, and work cell phone from her house. Her friend, Antonio Watts-Richardson told NBC10 that Jennifer was with him on Tuesday and that her son, Noah, was at his place for a sleepover.

He said:

“I put Noah on the bus the next day.”

Jennifer was scheduled to pick up her son from the bus stop, however, she went missing before that.

Richardson further mentioned that Jennifer was dealing with stress in her personal as well as professional life. He also stated that he was supposed to open a restaurant along with 43-old-old Jennifer Brown.

He spoke to the news outlet and said:

“I have nothing to do with anything. Just because I’m the last person to see her, that does not mean anything.”

“Jennifer would never ever just disappear, she would never abandon her son,” said Jennifer Brown’s friend

When Jennifer went missing, her friend Tiffany Barron told NBC Philadelphia that the victim wasn’t someone who would leave her son unattended.

Barron stated:

“She is a doting, I call her, helicopter mom. She loves her son. She would never leave her son. It's literally like we're living in a movie that we watch on TV, it's so surreal and unbelievable.”

Steele described Jennifer as a “devoted mother of an 8-year-old boy.”

Jennifer’s neighbor Billy Jo Salkowski said:

“I have been praying for her. My daughter’s family has been praying for her. I am very religious, and I hope to God she’ll be at peace.”

No arrests have been made yet and the officers have also not revealed the victim's cause of death. Prosecutors have not shared whether they have identified a suspect in the case either. Once Jennifer’s body was found, it had to be transferred to the coroner’s office for an autopsy to be performed.

