WATCH: Video shows Utah’s Enoch City home where family of 8 is shot to death

Eight people in a southwestern Utah home were found dead on Wednesday, January 4. Out of the eight victims, five were minors. Authorities confirmed that the victims had received gunshot wounds. However, they have not yet revealed the identities of the deceased.

Police have not identified any suspects either. Thus, the case is currently under investigation. According to a press release by the police, the bodies at the Utah home were discovered when officers went for a regular welfare check.

The Enoch City manager has mentioned that the entire community has been mourning the loss of eight members of the Utah household. Police have not found a motive behind the shootings.

Family of 8 found dead in a southwestern Utah home on Wednesday

On January 4, police officials made a gruesome discovery when they found eight dead bodies at a residence in Enoch City, about 245 miles south of Salt Lake City. According to law enforcement officials, all the bodies have been found inside the residence, and they reportedly suffer from gunshot wounds. The police have not been able to establish a relationship between the members.

The police have not yet revealed a motive or the reason behind the shooting. At the same time, they have also not confirmed the time of the deaths. They believe there is no underlying threat to the public. City manager Rob Dotson addressed the tragic case and said,

“It’s hard to describe in words the emotions that are going through the people who live here. We all know this family. Many of us have served with them in church, in the community, and gone to school with these individuals. And so, this community at this time is hurting.

Dotson continued,

They’re feeling loss; they’re feeling pain. They have a lot of questions, which is natural, and they’re here to support.”

It has not been determined who requested the welfare check or the reason for doing so.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox describes the violence to be “senseless”

Dotson mentioned that investigators from Cedar City, Enoch City, and Iron County are investigating the case. He further stated:

“We won’t know the mindsets, the thoughts, of the individuals who experienced this tragedy. But we all can pray that their families and the neighbors can come to an understanding of what happened in this place, probably within a day or two or maybe longer.”

Officials discovered that the children who died at the Utah home used to attend schools in the Iron County School District. Enoch is situated in rural Utah and is about 80 miles west of Bryce Canyon National Park.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox took to Twitter to describe the violent incident to be “senseless.” Cox wrote,

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless violence. Please keep the community of Enoch in your prayers.”

Police have refused to reveal any more information regarding the massacre at the residence, as it is an ongoing investigation. Media outlets are trying to reach out to the police department as well as the Enoch City Mayor to retrieve further information on the alleged murders.

Poll : 0 votes