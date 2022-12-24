Rayne Rice Silva GoFundMe raises over $19,000 as Texas mom is shot in San Antonio drive-by shooting

Texas woman Rayne Rice Silva was fatally shot in San Antonio. Silva, 27, was riding in a car on a San Antonio highway, while her husband was driving the car. The incident happened on Saturday when an unknown assailant shot her on Interstate 10.

According to Fox San Antonio, Rayne Rice Silva was immediately taken to a hospital. On Monday, she was pronounced dead. Nobody else was injured in the drive-by shooting. Silva was reportedly shot in the head.

A GoFundMe post has been put up to raise funds for her funeral expenses. The fundraiser aims to raise an amount of $35,000 and an amount of $20,726 has already been donated.

People have expressed condolences and wishes for the family on GoFundMe. One donor has mentioned:

“May the Lord bless you and your daughters and keep you and shine His Face on you during your mourning. He promised to be near the broken-hearted. I’m so sorry this happened to your beautiful family!”

Magdalena Grado wrote:

“My heart breaks for this terrible loss! Sending love and prayers to all of Rayne’s family members. With love, Magda Grado (Marco Lazo’s aunt).”

Rayne with her husband and two kids, (Image via GoFundMe)

Silva was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Monday, December 19, 2022. According to SAPD, a single shot was fired in Rayne’s direction. During the shooting, apart from the 27-year-old Rayne and her husband, two of their children and two more adults were present in the car.

Rayne Rice Silva resided in Del Rio, Texas and reportedly came to town to visit her family for the holidays. She was the mother of two children named Nakoma (4) and Malachite (1)and also owned a small business along with her husband.

Prayers for her family during this difficult time. May those responsible for her murder be brought to justice. #GoFundMe page for #RayneRiceSilva . Murdered by a coward who fired into the car she was a passenger in from another car on I-10 in San Antonio.Prayers for her family during this difficult time. May those responsible for her murder be brought to justice. gofundme.com/f/dadmxc-medic… #GoFundMe page for #RayneRiceSilva. Murdered by a coward who fired into the car she was a passenger in from another car on I-10 in San Antonio.Prayers for her family during this difficult time. May those responsible for her murder be brought to justice. gofundme.com/f/dadmxc-medic…

According to the GoFundMe page,

“Rayne was a great friend, selfless, full of life and she devoted her love to her children and husband.”

The post also said:

“We are asking for donations to help with funeral and medical expenses for this loving family. Rayne Rice Silva, 27 was tragically shot in San Antonio while visiting with her family for the holidays. Rayne is the mother of 2 beautiful children Nakoma, 4, and Malachite, 1. She is also a loving wife to Erasmo Silva. Rayne and her husband also shared a small business together, Nakomas Woodworking.”

The case is currently under investigation. The cause of death and the motive were not immediately determined. Authorities have not revealed further details as it is an ongoing investigation. Police urged anyone with any information regarding the shooting of Rayne Rice Silva to reach out to Crime Stoppers.

