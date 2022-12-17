Elizabeth Capaldi GoFundMe raises over $23,000 as missing Pennsylvania mom is allegedly murdered by husband

Elizabeth Capaldi, a 55-year-old Pennsylvania woman, was reported missing on October 12, 2022. She was last seen at her house on October 10, where she lived with her husband, Stephen Capaldi.

Almost two months after Elizabeth went missing, Stephen has been accused of murdering her. According to a GoFundMe post dedicated to Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi, 57-year-old Stephen reportedly led the investigators to her remains.

DA Matt Weintraub expressed in a press conference that he expects Stephen to plead guilty to all the charges. According to Weintraub, Stephen would then face a sentence of 20-40 years in prison.

The AWARE Foundation @aware_the UPDATE: The husband of a missing woman from Bucks County on Friday led police to a location where human remains were found.



The sources said 55-year-old Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi’s husband, Stephen Capaldi, was taken into custody Thursday and led police to the remains. UPDATE: The husband of a missing woman from Bucks County on Friday led police to a location where human remains were found.The sources said 55-year-old Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi’s husband, Stephen Capaldi, was taken into custody Thursday and led police to the remains. https://t.co/hyjYipYGjM

Pennsylvania mom Elizabeth Capaldi reportedly strangled and smothered in sleep by her husband

According to DA Matt Weintraub, Stephen is charged with third-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime, obstruction of justice, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

Stephen reportedly strangled his wife and smothered her with a pillow while she was sleeping. It has been reported that his charges were reduced after he agreed to lead the investigators to Beth’s remains. Authorities recovered the remains from a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport. The investigation discovered that Stephen and Elizabeth Capaldi had been married for almost 30 years.

Annie McCormick @6abcAnnie Annie McCormick @6abcAnnie HAPPENING NOW: Bucks Co Investigators are searching 2 scenes. One in Sellersville at the home of missing woman Beth Capaldi , the other near PHL airport. During the search NEAR (corrected) PHL airport , law enforcement sources confirm part of a body was discovered. HAPPENING NOW: Bucks Co Investigators are searching 2 scenes. One in Sellersville at the home of missing woman Beth Capaldi , the other near PHL airport. During the search NEAR (corrected) PHL airport , law enforcement sources confirm part of a body was discovered. https://t.co/Ydq7E7T9d6 Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi went missing in October. Today sources say a portion of a body was discovered in Tinicum Twp. during a search connected to her disappearance. Her husband ,Stephen Capaldi, is in custody and assisting law enforcement with searching for her remains. twitter.com/6abcAnnie/stat… Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi went missing in October. Today sources say a portion of a body was discovered in Tinicum Twp. during a search connected to her disappearance. Her husband ,Stephen Capaldi, is in custody and assisting law enforcement with searching for her remains. twitter.com/6abcAnnie/stat… https://t.co/YSmcyfwZT1

Stephen allegedly killed his wife Elizabeth Capaldi on October 10. He supposedly moved her body from the master bedroom to a back bedroom and later to the basement. On October 12, the husband dismembered Elizabeth Capaldi and disposed of her remains.

Police found that Stephen had disposed of some of Beth’s remains in the dumpster of an apartment complex in the Montgomery County borough. According to authorities, the rest of the remains (which have not been discovered yet) were discarded along the Delaware River in Delaware County.

The couple's daughter, Emma Capaldi, penned an emotional post on Facebook. She wrote:

“My beautiful mother is gone from this world. She made me who I am. She touched so many people. The video at the end makes me smile every time I watch it.”

The grand jury report said:

“Stephen Capaldi had several incriminating online searches on his phone, including how to get away with murder and how to disappear and never be found."

It was discovered by the grand jury that Stephen lied when he initially told them Elizabeth was having an extra-marital affair that she had recently admitted to. The jury found that it was Stephen who was having an affair. The report said:

“This statement was a lie as it was determined that Stephen Capaldi had been having an emotional and sexual affair with this woman for approximately six months.”

Joe Holden @JoeHoldenCBS3 This might be as close to a motive as we ever get — this Grand Jury document alleges Stephen Capaldi’s “mistress,” whom he “loved,” supported his “dream” of opening a comic book store, while Elizabeth Capaldi did not. @CBSPhiladelphia This might be as close to a motive as we ever get — this Grand Jury document alleges Stephen Capaldi’s “mistress,” whom he “loved,” supported his “dream” of opening a comic book store, while Elizabeth Capaldi did not. @CBSPhiladelphia https://t.co/QWJ1QUA4vT

Police found that Stephen had visited his mistress on the day Beth went missing. The investigators are yet to confirm the motive behind the murder. Stephen Capaldi is being held in the Bucks County prison. No bail amount has been issued in his name.

A GoFundMe has been organized to raise funds for Elizabeth’s daughter

According to DA Weintraub, they made a plea agreement to reduce Stephen’s sentence after getting consent from Beth’s family. Apart from a press conference in October, authorities publicly spoke about the Capaldi case for the first time last Thursday. Weintraub said:

“There is a humane part of this case that is very important.”

Sleuthie @SleuthieGoosie



Her family sends tremendous thanks & gratitude to the public & request privacy Elizabeth Capaldi's family was involved in & approved of the plea agreement that Stephen Capaldi was offered as they wanted her to come home & be properly laid to rest as she deserves.Her family sends tremendous thanks & gratitude to the public & request privacy Elizabeth Capaldi's family was involved in & approved of the plea agreement that Stephen Capaldi was offered as they wanted her to come home & be properly laid to rest as she deserves. Her family sends tremendous thanks & gratitude to the public & request privacy👇

According to investigators, Stephen had acted alone without any aid. When he was arrested at his house, Weintraub mentioned that he was “legally” bound and could not make a statement about the case. An extensive search was also conducted after Elizabeth Capaldi was reported missing by her daughter Emma.

Jen Krauss, a resident of Quakertown, has started a GoFundMe post to raise funds for Emma since she has lost both her parents. Krauss also helped organize the search for Beth. The post says:

“This tragedy left their daughter, Emma, without either of her parents. This GoFundMe is for her and for whatever she may need. May the whole family find a little peace and healing.”

The fundraiser aims to collect an amount of $50,000 and has been successful in raising $24,641 already. Police are still investigating the murder of Elizabeth Capaldi.

