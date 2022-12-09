Who was the 'Boy in the Box'? Philadelphia police identify 4-year-old homicide victim six decades after death

On Thursday, December 8, Philadelphia authorities identified 'The Boy in the Box', the victim of a 1957 cold case murder, as four-year-old Joseph Augustus Zarelli.

As per Law&Crime, the remains of the so-called 'Boy in the Box' were discovered on February 25, 1957, on Philadelphia's Susquehanna road.

In a press conference on Thursday, city authorities explained that they were able to determine the murder victim's identity through recent advancements in DNA, which allowed them to find links to Zarelli's family.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said that while they have identified suspects in the killing, they have chosen not to disclose the information at this point in the investigation. Authorities have also declined to release the names of the victim's parents.

The 'Boy in the Box' Joseph Augustus Zarelli was a victim of physical abuse

BBC reported that while Philadelphia officials have not released any information about the family of the so-called 'Boy in the Box', it was reported that the body was exhumed in 2019. Authorities also noted that the corpse of Joseph Augustus Zarelli had shown signs of malnourishment and potential physical abuse.

Danielle Outlaw said:

“In his very short life, it was apparent that this child experienced horrors that no one, no one, should ever be subjected to."

Outlaw, however, did not speculate about the role of the parents, or discuss their names, out of respect for Zarelli's surviving siblings.

Outlaw said:

“For sixty-five years, the story of America’s unknown child has haunted this community, the Philadelphia Police Department, our nation, and the world."

She continued:

“Despite the fact that Joseph Augustus Zarelli’s entire identity and rightful claim to his own existence was taken away, he has never been forgotten. This case brings hope that there will never again be an unidentified victim of homicide in the City of Philadelphia. I am grateful to the investigators, scientists, and medical personnel who worked so tirelessly on this case.”

Police captain Jason Smith also commented on the notorious 'Boy in the Box' case.

Smith said:

“Despite persistent efforts by law enforcement agencies and partners, as well as international public interest in the case, his identity remained unknown for more than six decades."

He continued:

“In homicide cases such as this, extreme difficulty lies in the fact that rarely can they be resolved, and the offender ultimately brought to justice, until the victim is first identified."

Smith added that while many Philadelphia citizens have informed police about potential leads, the fact that the case is so old makes it particularly difficult for investigators to come to conclusions.

Smith said:

“We may not make an arrest. We may never make an identification (of the killer). But we’re going to do our darndest to try.”

The case currently remains under investigation.

