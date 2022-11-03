What happened to Keaira Bennefield? Mom blames bail reforms as Florida woman is killed by estranged husband

On Wednesday, October 5, Keaira Bennefield was assassinated in front of her three children, less than 24 hours after her estranged husband was freed on no bond for allegedly hitting her. The incident took place in New York.

Last month, Keaira Bennefield shared a video of her husband Adam Bennefield attacking her. The video, which was posted on her Facebook page, was a last-ditch effort to get assistance but unfortunately did not convince prosecutors to charge Adam with anything more than misdemeanors.

He was released from jail on no bail on October 4. The next day, he shot his wife while she was taking their kids to school.

According to the New York Post, Adam Bennefield, who was previously convicted of kidnapping another ex-girlfriend at gunpoint, is now accused of killing his 30-year-old wife Keaira Bennefield.

Victim Keaira Bennefield's mother was not happy with the decision of releasing Adam on no bond

The assassination of Keaira Bennefield, which occurred near the hometown of Governor Kathy Hochul in western New York, has renewed resentment toward the state's no-cash-bail laws as well as toward the governor and other Democrats for their opposition to their repeal.

According to Keaira's mother Tammy Hudson, Gov. Kathy Hochul was just as much to blame as the shooter for the horrible killing. Hudson said:

“She should be charged for the crime. She’s also responsible for the crime.”

Michael Henry



He was just released thanks to BAIL REFORM after brutally beating her, threatening her with a box cutter & knife.



Keaira Bennefield was taking her kids to school when her estranged husband murdered her. He was just released thanks to BAIL REFORM after brutally beating her, threatening her with a box cutter & knife.

Reportedly, the governor proposed a 10-point plan in March to improve the law, but also stated that she won't think about making big changes until after the midterm elections next week to analyze the real impact of the bail reforms.

Hudson is of the opinion that Hochul's modest changes are only a "distraction" intended to pacify those who oppose the law. She revealed:

“It’s not real, it’s just something that you think will shut us people up. But we need to be heard as people who are going through it. Steps need to be taken.

She continued:

She failed me. She let me down and my daughter down, and she needs to make a change with the bail reform.”

Based on sources, Hochul has frequently reiterated her support for no-cash bail, asserting that it will eliminate racial and economic disparities in the court system. However, she has also acknowledged that the legislation might stand to be improved.

An in-depth look into the complaint raised by Keaira Bennefield

As per the investigation by authorities, on the morning of October 5, Adam ambushed Keaira on the road and shot her deads. The victim was driving her young children, who spanned the age range from six months to nine years, to school.

Despite the horrible attack on his wife inside her home, Bennefield was released from detention a day earlier on only misdemeanor charges, leaving him free to carry out the shooting.

NYS Senate Republicans



#RepealBailReform “40-year-old Keaira Hudson in this bulletproof vest just one day after her husband Adam Bennefield was released” “40-year-old Keaira Hudson in this bulletproof vest just one day after her husband Adam Bennefield was released”#RepealBailReform https://t.co/ak6dIu5n4L

According to the Buffalo News, the ordeal began on September 28 when Keaira Bennefield contacted 911 to report that her husband had assaulted her at her home.

Following a domestic violence call, Cheektowaga Police acquired an arrest warrant for Bennefield for harassment. Police said that Keaira did not require hospitalization for treatment and advised her to contact them if her estranged husband visited the house again.

Adam Bennefield attacked his wife, was arrested, charged with many crimes, released on cashless bail. The next day, killed his wife, Keaira, in front of their 3 kids. She was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Later that evening, the mother uploaded the unsettling footage of her husband assaulting her, which had been recorded on security cameras inside her house, with the distressing message:

“This is what this man dose [sic] to me but i’m always treated like i’m the abuser!”

A week after the attack, Adam Bennefield was detained when Ms. Bennefield presented the authorities with the video. However, he was only charged with misdemeanors, which resulted in his eventual release from jail, after which he shot his wife.

