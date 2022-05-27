"He should've just killed me": Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos' father opens up about son 

The father of the 18-year-old gunman, Salvador Ramos, who killed 19 elementary students and two instructors, is completely shattered by what his son did and is feeling apologetic for the entire community of Uvalde, Texas.

Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos’s father, 42, opened up about his son in a Thursday interview with the Daily Beast. He said,

“I’m sorry man, [for] what my son did. I never expected my son to do something like that. He should’ve just killed me, you know, instead of doing something like that to someone.”

Reportedly, after a severe dispute with his mother, the 18-year-old was apparently living with his grandma for the past four months. In one of the deadliest mass shootings in Texas history, the young Ramos shot his 66-year-old grandmother in the face before storming into Robb Elementary school and opening fire on 21 people inside a fourth-grade classroom.

Salvador’s father stated that he was at work at the time of the Texas mass shooting and found out about it when his mother called to inform him. He began calling the local jail in a panic, asking if his son was nabbed by them. He said,

“They killed by baby man. I’m never gonna see my son again, it's just like they’re not gonna see their kids. And that hurts me.”

As per the Daily Beast, Salvador Ramos was living at his girlfriend’s home for the past several years. For a graduating senior, the house and the shrubs outside were festooned with blue and white streamers. Ramos Sr. reportedly broke down into tears in his eyes during the interview.

According to authorities, the youngster bought two rifles and 375 rounds of ammunition in the days leading up to the shooting. He then trapped himself inside the classroom for almost an hour. According to one of the young victims, he horrifically stated,

“It's time to die.”

Salvador Ramos was described as a loner by his father

Despite his actions, his father insisted that Ramos was a good person who stuck to himself. He asserted that he had no idea why his son had become so vicious and why he chose to do such a deed. His father maintained,

“He was a quiet person, stuck to himself. He didn’t bother anybody. People were always bothering him.”

According to his friends and relatives, Ramos dropped out of high school because he was tormented because of his clothing. He was also teased for his speech impediments as he used to stutter and had a lisp in his middle and high school years. He was mistreated because of his clothing, his father added.

According to reports, Salvador Ramos apparently had a strained connection with his mother. His father told media that due to his job outside of Uvalde - digging holes around power poles for inspection and the pandemic - he hadn't spent much time with him recently.

Elder Ramos explained that his mother, Adriana Reyes, was dying of cancer and that he couldn't risk being infected with the coronavirus. Salvador became annoyed with the COVID measures about a month ago and refused to speak to him. Since then, Ramos hasn't seen him.

He mentioned,

“I was also away from my son due to the pandemic as he did not want to expose his own mother - who is suffering from cancer - to the virus. We haven't seen each other since.”

Parents hug outside Robb Elementary School (Image via Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The New York Times)

Adriana Reyes, Salvador Ramos' mother, is apparently said to have had a rough relationship with him. However, according to reports, she refuted these claims.

Even while she felt uneasy about her son's anger, Reyes emphasized that he "wasn't a violent person" in an interview with ABC News.

