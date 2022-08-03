Who are the Trinitarios? 16 members associated with street gang arrested in New York

On Tuesday, August 2, 16 members of a street gang connected to the infamous Trinitarios were formally charged with felonies like murder, attempted murder, possession of illegal firearms, robbery, racketeering, and drug trafficking.

According to federal prosecutors in New York, Own Every Dollar (OED) works as a part of the Trinitarios gang, and is famous for using extreme violence to accomplish their illicit activities. The gang operates in and around Washington Heights, as well as in the Bronx and Queens. Reportedly, they are charged in connection with the alleged murder of five persons over the course of the last four years, 13 shootings, and seven robberies or attempted robberies.

Damian Williams, a US attorney, stated at a news conference:

“For the past four years, OED has wreaked havoc in this city.”

A look into past criminal records of Trinitarios gang members

Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, a 15-year-old innocent boy, was killed by the Trinitarios gang in 2018 after they chased him down and attacked him with a machete. This incident garnered national and international attention.

The 16 defendants were accused of peddling drugs like oxycodone, heroin, cocaine, crack, fentanyl, and marijuana. The indictment claims that the defendants routinely got caught with drugs packaged for resale. The gang was held responsible for selling drugs to people, including undercover police officers.

The indictment said,

"Members and associates of OED committed and agreed, attempted and threatened to commit acts of violence to protect and expand their narcotics business, to protect fellow members and associates of the OED Enterprise, to otherwise promote the standing and reputation of OED amongst rival gangs, and to promote the standing and reputation of members of OED."

Prosecutors said that the gang members were also seen posting photos and videos on social media, bragging about themselves and wielding guns as part of their drug trade.

On September 15, 2021, the gang members opened fire inside a popular restaurant, sending terrified customers running, according to the prosecution. One of the gang members, Justin Deaza also allegedly struck someone in his leg.

On September 20, 2021, outside the Opus Lounge, a victim named Jeffrey Sanchez was shot dead in the back during one of the robberies that resulted in a fatality. He was heading towards his car when he was shot. Meanwhile, gang members Damien Suarez and John Aslan robbed his watch and jewelry.

According to the state indictment submitted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, gang members of Trinitarios allegedly targeted two persons at the premium Chinese restaurant Philippe Chow and demanded cash and jewellery, following another high-profile heist.

Keechant Sewell, commissioner of the NYPD, remarked:

“These individuals lived by a brutal code of street violence – where firearms were recklessly pulled out and indiscriminately fired, where innocent lives were disregarded, where families and neighborhoods were traumatised and torn apart. Now they will no longer be able to terrorise New Yorkers.”

Who are the Trinitarios?

OED is a component of the greater Trinitarios, a criminal organisation that was established on Rikers Island during the early 1990s by Dominicans and Americans. According to law enforcement officials, the group's members must recite allegiance oaths and abide by regulations that can only be altered by a vote.

The Dominican gang, which started in New York City and then spread throughout the entire northeastern part of the United States, is regarded as the first Latino gang in history.

The group's motto is "Dios, patria, y libertad" (God, homeland and liberty), that honors three revolutionaries from the Dominican War of Independence. Lime green, red, blue, and white--the colors of the Dominican Republic flag--are their representative colors.

