Who is Craig Greenberg? Louisville mayoral candidate survives after being targeted by gunman at campaign office

Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg recently survived a shooting incident at his campaign office located inside the four-story Butchertown Market building. Police reported that a man entered the building and open fired at the Democrat around 10:15 a.m. on Monday, February 14.

Although the shots were aimed towards the politician, he reportedly came out of the building unharmed. It was later revealed that a bullet grazed his clothing but missed the target. Officials responded to the incident after receiving an “active aggressor” report.

The gunman was later identified as 21-year-old local activist Quintez Brown and charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment.

Craig Greenberg is a Democratic candidate running for mayor of Louisville. According to his campaign website, the politician defines himself as “a proud Louisvillian, husband, father, entrepreneur, and community leader.”

The Democrat reportedly launched his campaign for mayor in 2021 and successfully built a big fundraising lead in his attempt to succeed outgoing Mayor Greg Fischer. Greenberg is a trained attorney who attended Jefferson County Public Schools and studied at Harvard Law School.

Prior to establishing a career in politics, he served as the CEO of 21c Museum Hotels. He started the Louisville-based company that eventually grew to have more than 1000 team members and received international recognition for contributing to the revival of Main Street in Louisville and other urban neighborhoods.

Greenberg also contributed towards other historic preservation projects like revitalizing the 111 Whiskey Row, which was nearly destroyed by fire. He also served as a member of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees.

During his time on the board, the politician led efforts to expose the improper financial dealings of the former university president. He also worked towards stopping a proposed 5% tuition fees increase on students.

The Louisville-native even served as the Chairman of the March of Dimes’ March for Babies and on the boards of Metro United Way and the Louisville Jewish Community Center. He is also the co-owner of the Louisville-based sports entertainment institution Ohio Valley Wrestling.

Craig Greenberg reportedly believes in “thinking big, working hard and making things happen.” As per his website, the politician has spent his career “turning dreams into realities” and is aiming to bring that same energy to Louisville.

The Democrat has been married to educator Rachel for 21 years. The couple share two sons, Daniel and Benjamin.

Craig Greenberg opens up about surviving campaign office shooting

On February 14, 2022, local activist Quintez Brown walked into Craig Greenberg’s campaign officer in downtown Louisville and attempted to shoot the politician. The Democrat was unharmed and opened up about the incident at a conference later in the day:

"I am blessed. Our team is blessed. A man walked into our office. We greeted him and he started shooting at me."

He shared that five members of his team were in the office during the incident and bravely barricaded the door causing the suspect to flee the scene. The politician shared that the gun was “aimed directly” towards him and grazed his clothing:

"Despite one bullet coming so close that it grazed my sweater and my shirt, no one was physically harmed, and we're extraordinarily grateful for our safety. We are shaken but safe."

Louisville Police Chief Erika Shields and President of the Local Metro Council David James both confirmed that Greenberg was the targeted victim of the shooting. While Shields called everyone present at the scene “fortunate,” the latter deemed the incident as an “assassination attempt.”

The suspect was arrested 10 minutes after the incident, half a mile away from the campaign building. He was reportedly carrying a loaded 9mm magazine in his pants pocket and also had a drawstring bag with a handgun, handgun case and magazines.

Although no potential motives behind the attack have been revealed so far, Chief Shields assumed that the shooting could be related to politics, Greenberg’s Jewish identity or the suspect’s mental health issues.

Greenberg did not provide much information related to the investigation but continued to raise awareness about the rising cases of gun violence in Louisville. He also expressed his desire to meet his family and hug his wife and children.

