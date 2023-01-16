“Uncontrollable rage and extreme anger”: Former FBI agent discusses Bryan Kohberger’s possible motive behind Idaho murders  

On November 13, 2022, criminology graduate student Bryan Kohberger allegedly stabbed four University of Idaho students to death in Moscow, Idaho.

While Kohberger was linked to the crime scene through phone records and DNA samples, the potential motive behind the crime remains undisclosed, leading former officials and criminologists to speculate upon the reason behind the massacre.

In an interview with the New York Post, former FBI agent Pete Yachmetz told reporters that he believed Bryan Kohberger was motivated by rage issues and misogyny, which supposedly led to him inflicting multiple stab wounds on his victims. Yachmetz said:

"The murders may have been… an effort to assert some type of dominance."

He continued:

“I believe a continued stabbing of a victim indicates…an uncontrollable rage and extreme anger."

Kohberger's victims were identified as Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Ethan Chapin. Of the four University of Idaho students, three were female roommates, while the sole male victim, Ethan Chapin, was the boyfriend of Xana Kernodle.

Experts speculate on the potential motives of Bryan Kohberger

As per Pete Yachmetz, Bryan Kohberger's troubled relationship with women may have led him to feel insecure and lonely, allegedly leading to the slayings.

According to the Express, a former middle school crush of Bryan Kohberger's, Kim Kenely, claimed that he would behave in an awkward manner around women. In an interview with reporters, Kim Kenely's mother elaborated on Kohberger's interactions with other students.

Kenely's mother, Sandra, said:

"He would always say, 'Oh Kim, I think you're very pretty.' Just like weird comments. And she'd say, 'Oh my God, leave me alone'."

Sandra Kenely added:

"She did not give him the time of day. When kids are little, they're mean. They don't say, 'Oh my god, thank you, but no'."

As per the New York Post, another classmate, who chose to remain anonymous, said that Kohberger was relentlessly bullied:

"The whole clique of popular girls made fun of him in school. They were the cheerleaders and the ones that every kid had crushes on."

He continued:

"They literally tortured him, girls started making fun of him in middle school."

However, the anonymous source said that Bryan Kohberger began to take up boxing and weight lifting, leading other classmates to believe that he was trying to adopt an aggressive personality in order to compensate for his issues with women.

The classmate said:

"He was a totally different person. He worked out constantly and was super aggressive."

According to the Daily Beast, Nick McLoughlin, a former friend of Kohberger's, echoed these sentiments in his interview with reporters.

McLoughlin said:

“He always wanted to fight somebody, he was bullying people. We started cutting him off from our friend group because he was 100 percent a different person."

If convicted of the murders, Kohberger could potentially face the death penalty.

