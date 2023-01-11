“He’s smarter than that”: Bryan Kohberger reportedly told cops Idaho students murder incident was ‘sad’

On December 30, 2022, criminology graduate Bryan Kohberger was arrested for the murder of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho. During the investigation, Moscow authorities noted that when Bryan Kohberger was arrested, he had commented briefly about the killings before remaining silent.

As per the New York Post, a police source said:

“He did say, ‘It’s really sad what happened to them,’ but he didn’t say anything more. He’s smarter than that.”

According to Fox, Bryan Kohberger is currently facing four charges of murder and one count of felony burglary. While authorities have not yet disclosed his motive, DNA samples, surveillance footage, and cellphone data records have made him a primary suspect in the killings.

Officials discuss the calculating nature of Bryan Kohberger

In an interview with People News, an anonymous police source discussed how Bryan Kohberger responded after his December 30 arrest, when authorities detained him from his family home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, during a pre-dawn raid.

The police source told People News reporters that Kohberger was read his Miranda rights after his arrest. The source said:

"He seemed really nervous. He was narrating to himself everything that was happening. At one point, he was saying something to himself like 'I'm fine, this is okay.' Like he was reassuring himself that this whole thing wasn't awful."

CNN reported that authorities believe that Kohberger was fairly methodical in the aftermath of the slayings. A law enforcement source told CNN reporters that he thoroughly cleaned his vehicle after the crime. The source said:

"(Bryan Kohberger) cleaned his car, inside and outside, not missing an inch."

The suspect allegedly changed the state to which his license plate was registered in the days following the murders. He also allegedly went as far as to wear surgical gloves to various public places, such as the supermarket.

Steve Goncalves, whose daughter Kaylee was a victim of the massacre, told reporters that even the murder was well planned, as Kohberger allegedly stalked the University of Idaho students for an extended period before the attack.

Goncalves said:

"Nobody understands exactly why but he was stalking them, he was hunting them. He was just a person looking for an oppurtunity and it just happened to be in that house. And that's hard to take."

As per cell phone records, Kohberger's phone activity indicated that he had been around the crime scene at least 12 times in the days leading up to the attack. The suspect was also detected driving through the area just five hours after the killings.

Kohberger is currently being held at the Latah County Jail. The Daily Beast reported that he is held separately from other inmates.

Poll : 0 votes