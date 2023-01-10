Did Bryan Kohberger return to Idaho murder crime scene? Officials review footage involving white car

On November 13, 2022, criminology graduate Bryan Kohberger allegedly stabbed four University of Idaho students to death in their Moscow, Idaho home.

While authorities have not elaborated on a potential motive behind the massacre, they stated that Bryan Kohberger has been linked to the massacre through DNA samples, cell phone data, and surveillance footage.

Moscow authorities also stated that during one breakthrough in the case, they realized Kohberger may have returned to the scene of the crime in his white Hyundai Elantra.

Shay McAlister @ShayMcAlisterTV Investigators used surveillance video to track a white sedan around the area. They later found the Hyundai Elantra was registered to Bryan Kohberger and then searched his phone records, finding his phone was turned off between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. (the same time as the murders). Investigators used surveillance video to track a white sedan around the area. They later found the Hyundai Elantra was registered to Bryan Kohberger and then searched his phone records, finding his phone was turned off between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. (the same time as the murders).

Reviewing surveillance footage from the immediate vicinity of the Moscow home, authorities stated that they saw a white Hyundai Elantra near the scene just five hours after the killings took place. The car, which allegedly belonged to Bryan Kohberger, was later seen fleeing the area.

Officials discuss the evidence against murder suspect Bryan Kohberger

In an interview with USA Today, Los Angeles County Prosecutor Joshua Ritter said that while Bryan Kohberger may have thought his experience in criminology may allow him to execute the perfect crime, modern investigators have a wide reach in terms of how they can collect evidence.

Ritter stated:

"I think it just goes to this idea that there is no perfect crime in this day and age. It is for the most part a fairly circumstantial case. And building that kind of case requires you to build this kind of tapestry of evidence, which they have done here in a very remarkable way."

Idaho Murders @IdahoMurders Some things we learned today and still don't know:



- DNA was found on a knife sheath at the crime scene

- D.M. saw a figure dressed in black clothing and a mask

- Local surveillance footage pointed to a white sedan later identified belonging to Bryan Kohberger Some things we learned today and still don't know:- DNA was found on a knife sheath at the crime scene- D.M. saw a figure dressed in black clothing and a mask- Local surveillance footage pointed to a white sedan later identified belonging to Bryan Kohberger

Moscow authorities stated that they discovered Brian Kohberger's DNA on a knife sheath discovered at the scene of the killings. A cellphone tower also detected activity from his mobile just hours before the massacre.

The affidavit revealed that through his phone activity, officers determined that Kohberger had been in the area of the massacre at least 12 times before it occurred, leading to suspicions that he may have stalked his victims.

The affidavit read:

“All of these (signs of cellphone activity), except for one, occurred in the late evening and early morning hours of their respective days."

It was also determined that during the hours the crime took place, Kohberger had switched off his phone.

Moscow Police Department Corporate Brett Payne wrote in an official statement:

"This is done by subjects in an effort to avoid alerting law-enforcement that a cellular device associated with them is within a particular area where a crime is committed."

HotMessMomTV @HotMessMomTV1 #Idaho4 I'm sure officers already knew- and were just checking in on #BryanKohberger while they continued investigation. I get the gag order pre-trial, but hope they release it once the trial starts I'm sure officers already knew- and were just checking in on #BryanKohberger while they continued investigation. I get the gag order pre-trial, but hope they release it once the trial starts 🙏 #Idaho4 https://t.co/Nbs07lW9vI

Additionally, throughout the course of the investigation, Moscow authorities systematically released surveillance footage from around the town, in case any potential witnesses could provide tips. Moscow Police Chief James Fry said:

"It was persistent determination and extensive hours spent unraveling this case that led to an arrest."

Bryan Kohberger has been charged with 4 counts of murder and one count of felony burglary. If convicted of all charges, he could potentially face the death penalty.

