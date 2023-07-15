What did Jeroid Price do? Charges explored as convicted South Carolina killer captured in NYC

43-year-old Jeroid Price, who was found guilty in the 2002 death of Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr. in Columbia, was on the run for months until he was apprehended on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New York Police Department, were involved in looking for the fugitive and captured him eventually.

Price was reportedly found in an apartment complex in Bronx at around 11 am local time on Wednesday. The fugitive was reportedly caught after authorities received a tip from South Carolina. According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, the procedure to catch him wasn’t peaceful, but authorities did not need to apply force.

In March of this year, Jeroid Prince was to be released from jail, almost 16 years before his sentence finishes. This was the result of a deal between the Price’s lawyer and Democratic state Rep. Todd Rutherford. The decision was later overturned by the state Supreme Court.

Jeroid Price was on a run for 11 weeks before getting apprehended by the NYPD officeon Wednesday

After months of being a fugitive, convicted killer Jeroid Price was apprehended in the Bronx by NYPD and FBI on Wednesday, July 12, at around 11 am local time. It was revealed that someone from South Carolina tipped off the law enforcement officials that the convict was living in an apartment in the Bronx. According to Alan Wilson:

“I don’t want to say it was peaceful but there was no force needed and he was apprehended without any event occurring.”

According to authorities, the convicted killer is expected to be brought back to South Carolina to finish his sentence of spending 35 years behind bars. Moreover, the believe that Price possibly traveled through Charlotte, North Carolina, Atlanta, New York, and possibly New Mexico while he was on the run.

After returning, Jeroid Price was reportedly be taken to the Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center until he was placed permanently. Price was expected to be released before he could finish his entire sentence after a deal that was signed by Circuit Judge Casey Manning. Wilson further said:"

He [Judge Manning] was aware the Supreme Court had made its ruling."

Meanwhile, Democratic state Rep. Todd Rutherford addressed Jeroid Price’s arrest, saying:

“It is good to know Jeroid Price is safe from those outside who seek to do him harm. Now he has to worry about those in government who continue to heap harm on him. While serving in prison, he helped the people of South Carolina — and his reward has been to have his life endangered by people seeking political gain.”

Jeroid Price was convicted of killing Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr. in 2002 at a club in Columbia during an altercation. The victim’s family was devastated after Price was let go early in March. During the murder trial, the jury reportedly took just half an hour to convict Price of murdering Carl Jr., who was only 22 years old when he died. He was attending the University of North Carolina and was also a part of the football team.