What happened to Aaron Wood? Suspect arrested as missing North Carolina man’s remains found buried on a property

43-year-old Aaron Wood went missing in 2019, and his remains were recovered on Friday, June 9, 2023. A suspect identified as Kenneth Evan Cox was arrested on the same day at around 1.15 pm local time. Police believe that Wood was working on the property when he was brutally killed before being buried.

Authorities have now ruled the missing persons’ investigation as a homicide case. He wasn’t into any kind of intoxication; however, he was known to be a chain smoker. Police are yet to determine the cause of Aaron Wood's death.

The area where Wood’s remains were found has grabbed the attention of officers since police began investigating his disappearance in July 2020. According to Police Chief William Penn Jr., it was unusual for Aaron Wood to cut off all contact with his family members and acquaintances.

Aaron Wood was a construction worker who went missing in April 2019

An investigation began at an old horse farm at 400 Everidge Road, and excavators began digging on Monday. It went on for the entire week until Friday, when authorities found the skeletal remains of 43-year-old Aaron Wood buried on the property. The same has been confirmed by Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill.

Although the remains have been discovered recently, law enforcement officials from the Winston-Salem Police Department have treated the case as a homicide since July 2021. After the gruesome discovery, police arrested 48-year-old Kenneth Evan Cox as a suspect. Cox has been charged with concealing human remains believed to be from an unnatural death.

However, Michael Jackson, the property's owner, claimed that he had no idea what the police were doing there and was cooperating with them. Cox has been held under a bond of $1 million in Forsyth County Jail, and his first court appearance is scheduled for June 12, 2023. According to police chief William Penn Jr., Wood did not disappear voluntarily.

District Attorney Jim O’Neill said:

“The officers have worked tirelessly day after day after day.”

Authorities believe that Wood was possibly killed on the property

Penn said:

“It was usual for him to go away, but it was unusual for him to have not contacted acquaintances during that time.”

Penn additionally mentioned that the victim was possibly working on the property at the time of his death. Authorities believe that he was also killed on the site. However, police confirmed that Jackson was not involved in the case. Penn spoke about him and said:

“They knew nothing about this when they purchased the property.”

Jennifer Chaney, whose mother was once married to Aaron’s father, Ronnie, said that it was common for Aaron to disappear and then turn up at a new place. Chaney said:

“I think he did a little bit of everything, whatever he could make fast cash on. I know he was in pest control at one time. I think he just went wherever the wind took him. All this time, people would ask where he is at. Everyone you talk to is going to say the same thing: That he has not been around.”

During his disappearance in 2019, Aaron Wood was last seen driving his silver 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan.

