What did Adam Fravel do? Madeline Kingsbury’s ex-boyfriend arrested as human remains found months after Minnesota mom’s disappearance 

On Wednesday, June 7, 29-year-old Minnesota man Adam Fravel was arrested for the alleged murder of his ex-girlfriend, Madeline Kingsbury. The suspect is accused of killing Kingsbury and attempting to hide her remains near the Iowa border.

The victim was first reported missing in late March, 2023. On Wednesday, the tragic discovery of Kingsbury's remains ended the search. As reported by the New York Post, the remains were found in the brush near Highway 43, near Mabel, Minnesota.

According to the authorities, Fravel and Kingsbury had two children together from a prior relationship.

The timeline of Madeline Kingsbury's slaying

According to KIMT, prior to Madeline Kingsbury's disappearance, she was locked in a legal battle with Adam Fravel over who would receive custody over their children. Bringmethenews stated that the couple had fallen out after a long-term relationship. While they still lived together, Kingsbury was reportedly searching for another place where she would live without Fravel.

In late March 2023, Fravel told the police that he left the house at 10:00 am, only to return to see that Madeline Kingsbury was gone. The suspect said that the latter had gone missing after dropping the children, aged 5 and 2, at their daycare center. Fravel further told the police that he was concerned as Kingsbury had left her phone, wallet, and jacket at home.

Authorities stated that he was officially the last person to see her alive. Soon after the disappearance, investigators became suspicious of Fravel after he petitioned for custody of the children.

As per Fox News Digital, Madeline Kingsbury's sister, Megan, said that the Fravel family did not co-operate with them during the search for the victim. However, the community rallied around the family of the missing mom, with over 2000 people aiding the effort to find her.

Phil Prokopowicz, a special prosecutor and the former chief deputy attorney in Dakota County, also left his retirement to help with the case. The police executed several search efforts, following numerous leads into Kingsbury's possible wherebaouts.

On April 12, Fravrel released an official statement, denying any connection to the disappearance:

"During these last 12 days I have cooperated with law enforcement at every turn, including sitting down for multiple interviews with Winona County law enforcement. I did not have anything to do with Maddi's disappearance. I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything."

Fravel was arrested on the evening Kingsbury's body was discovered near the Iowa border. The suspect continues to deny the allegations against him. The case currently remains under investigation, and officials have not yet revealed the cause of death.

