Where was Roy McGrath found? A fugitive and former staffer of an ex-Maryland Governor killed during FBI standoff

Roy McGrath, the one-time chief of staff of former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, died in a confrontation with the FBI in Tennessee on Monday. The fugitive has been missing since March 13, 2023, and the three-week-long extensive manhunt ended on April 3, when Roy McGrath died. It is unclear, however, if he died of a self-inflicted wound or gunfire from federal agents.

Attorney Joseph Murtha, who was representing Roy McGrath, mentioned that the FBI confirmed the fugitive’s death to him. McGrath was charged with wire fraud, embezzlement, improper use of state funds, and misconduct in office. McGrath happened to flee shortly before his trial for the aforementioned charges began.

The FBI initially stated that McGrath was in the hospital after he sustained injuries in an “agent-involved shooting.” However, they did not discuss the incident in a detailed manner. They did not immediately reveal any information about the shooting or McGrath’s death, as the matter was under investigation.

Long-time fugitive Roy McGrath died in a confrontation with federal agents almost three weeks after he vanished

Roy McGrath, who has been missing since March 13, was found in Knoxville, Tennessee. The 53-year-old died of a gunshot wound that he received during a confrontation with federal agents. Details regarding the course of events that led to the shootout have not yet been revealed.

McGrath reportedly fled before his trial could begin. He was indicted on several accusations of fraudulently securing a $233,648 severance payment, back in 2021. He was further charged with embezzlement and fraud of about $170,000. Shortly after the charges were filed, he resigned from his post as Larry Hogan’s chief of staff.

Roy McGrath was indicted by a grand jury in the same year and faced the aforementioned charges in Anne Arundel Circuit Court. However, pleaded not guilty to all the charges. Authorities stated that if found guilty, McGrath would be given a maximum sentence of 20 years for wire fraud and a maximum of 10 years for embezzlement.

The shootout that killed McGrath took place on Monday at around 6:30 pm, shortly after which McGrath was reportedly rushed to a hospital. The same has been confirmed by FBI Supervisory Special Agent Shayne Buchwald.

Buchwald said that the FBI takes the shooting incidents that involve its agents and task force members very seriously.

Former Governor Larry Hogan released a statement saying that he and his wife Yumi Kim are "deeply saddened" by the situation. Hogan added that they are praying for McGrath's family during the tragic times.

McGrath’s attorney Murtha mentioned that McGrath did not appear at Baltimore’s federal courthouse on March 13, 2023, but instead moved to Naples, Florida. That was when a judge issued an arrest warrant and he was considered a fugitive.

Law enforcement agencies like the FBI and the US Marshals Service began looking for McGrath. They also announced a reward of $20,000 for any information regarding his whereabouts.

McGrath’s attorney confirmed that the fugitive maintained his innocence

William C. Brennan Jr., the attorney for Roy’s wife, Laura Bruner, stated that she is “absolutely distraught” after the incident.

Buchwald spoke about the incident and said that during his arrest, Roy McGrath was injured and later taken to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, McGrath’s attorney Murtha said that McGrath maintained innocence till the end. He continued that the loss of Roy McGrath's life and the events of the past three weeks were all "an absolute tragedy." He added:

“Roy McGrath never wavered about his innocence.”

Several people took to Twitter to talk about seeing a massive police force at a shopping center in Farragut, Tennessee. The area is around 800 miles from McGrath’s residence in South Florida.

Jon Housley was exiting a Gold’s Gym at around 6.45 pm and saw police surrounding a white SUV. Housley spoke to a media outlet and said:

“I thought, uh oh, somebody’s pulled over.”

While Housley didn't see the shooting, he noted that the federal agents were ordering an individual to step out of his vehicle. He added that the agents opened fire once he reached for something. The witness added that everyone was wondering what was happening as things like this didn't happen in Farragut.

FBI agents have not revealed much since McGrath's disappearance last month. They called Florida’s sheriff’s office to conduct a welfare check at McGrath’s residence in Naples. Later, federal agents seized his wife’s phone after conducting a search at his residence and circulated McGrath’s photos, and offered a reward.

It is worth noting, that a book called Betrayed: The True Story of Roy McGrath was self-published by an author named Ryan C. Cooper. The book even ranked fourth in Amazon’s 100 bestsellers in the “Political Commentary & Opinion” section.

A sequel to the book was published as well. The author reportedly had sympathy for Roy McGrath and mentioned that he had shifted to Florida from Hagerstown to write about him.

