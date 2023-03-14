What did Roy McGrath do? Arrest warrant issued for Former Maryland Chief of Staff

On Monday, March 13, former Maryland Chief of Staff Roy McGrath missed his court date after he was charged with fraud and embezzlement. As a result, the judge issued an arrest warrant for McGrath and officially declared him a fugitive from the law.

During the three months that he served as former Governor Larry Hogan's Chief of Staff in the spring of 2020, Roy McGrath allegedly took part in a slew of financial crimes. He faces eight charges, including wire fraud, theft, and falsification of a government document.

Robbie Leonard @RobbieLeonardSA When I was visiting a client at the Baltimore County Detention Center today, who is being held pre-trial, I kept thinking about Roy McGrath. My client who has never missed a court date but couldn't be trusted to show up for court. I wonder what the difference was. When I was visiting a client at the Baltimore County Detention Center today, who is being held pre-trial, I kept thinking about Roy McGrath. My client who has never missed a court date but couldn't be trusted to show up for court. I wonder what the difference was.

As per US District Court Judge, Deborah Boardman, Roy McGrath's failure to appear in court violates his pre-trial release. McGrath's attorney, Joseph Murtha, said he attempted to call his client on the morning of the trial, but received no response.

How much did Roy McGrath allegedly steal?

According to The Hill, Roy McGrath stole hundreds of thousands of dollars during his time as the Chief of Staff. The indictment stated that he withdrew funds from the Maryland Environmental Service and fraudulently used them for his personal expenses. He also claimed to be working while on vacation.

Maddi O'Neill @MaddiONeill NEW: Cameras in Roy McGrath's neighborhood reportedly show his vehicle was at his home last night and gone this morning, a source tells me. Here's his house as it appears on Zillow: NEW: Cameras in Roy McGrath's neighborhood reportedly show his vehicle was at his home last night and gone this morning, a source tells me. Here's his house as it appears on Zillow: https://t.co/qQLiEBrgNB

The Baltimore Sun reported that in 2020, he illegally recorded a phone conversation between Hogan and several top advisors. When he officially left the Maryland Environmental Service, he illegally doctored a $233,000 severance package. He stole a sum of money that was comparable to his annual salary as the head of the Agency.

McGrath was federally indicted on the charges in October 2021. He was forced to relinquish his passport, prohibiting him from leaving the United States. His wife was also ordered to surrender a licensed firearm she kept in her possession.

Officials respond to McGrath's failure to attend

In reference to the former Chief of Staff's absence, McGrath's defense attorney, Joseph Murtha, expressed concern for his client's safety.

Lenfoxwell @lenfoxwell @RobbieLeonardSA I've known Roy pretty well through the years, having worked with him on BPW matters. I don't think he is a fundamentally a bad person, although he is accused of badly abusing a position of public trust. I believe he lost perspective, and things quickly spiraled out of control. @RobbieLeonardSA I've known Roy pretty well through the years, having worked with him on BPW matters. I don't think he is a fundamentally a bad person, although he is accused of badly abusing a position of public trust. I believe he lost perspective, and things quickly spiraled out of control.

Murtha said that while he had no idea where McGrath was, he hoped that his client was safe and that they would talk soon.

The attorney said that nothing about McGrath's behavior indicated that he was planning to go on the run. Murtha added that they had a "very engaged conversation" about what would happen on the day of the court date.

He said that they discussed a "variety of issues" that they had spoken about and noted:

“I sensed nothing that would cause me concern about Roy’s plans for today.”

Baltimore Crime Museum @museum_crime The Baltimore Crime Museum is offering a $100 reward for information leading to the arrest of Roy McGrath. The Baltimore Crime Museum is offering a $100 reward for information leading to the arrest of Roy McGrath. https://t.co/pLYdJ4vhi3

Judge Boardman echoed this sentiment, stating that she hoped that McGrath did not intend to become a fugitive from the law.

Boardman said that everyone hopes that McGrath is safe and that there was a mixup or some confusion. She added:

“God forbid something happened to him. Mr. Murtha, if you hear from your client, please let me know.”

Authorities noted that McGrath's wife, with whom he owns a house, also did not answer any calls from attorneys or other officials.

