"Should just be banned country-wide": Netizens support Gov. Larry Hogan's Maryland TikTok ban 

Maryland governor Larry Hogan has issued a ban on the popular short-video sharing app TikTok in the state's executive branch. Reasons for the ban include security concerns over the app's parent company, Chinese-based tech firm ByteDance.

Hogan, whose second term as governor ends next month, made the news official on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. He issued an emergency cyber security directive that prohibits the use of many Chinese-based apps, including WeChat.

The directive also includes certain Russian-influenced apps.

Governor Larry Hogan (Image via Getty/Chip Somodevilla)

Netizens have varied views on the ban as some questioned what difference it would make, while others sided with the governor's idea. One user, @NeverTricked, suggested taking the directive one step further and banning the app throughout the whole country. They tweeted:

"The app should just be banned country wide wholesale."

"Unacceptable level of cybersecurity risk" - Larry Hogan issues statement after banning TikTok in Maryland

Citing security concerns on a personal and national level, Maryland's executive branch will be prohibited from using Chinese and Russian-influenced apps, including TikTok.

Those against the app have stormed the Twitterverse and have banded together to show their support for this decision. Many are thankful for this decision, suggesting Hogan step in as governor for another term so that they can see similar actions being taken in the future.

Patti Green @PattiGr66691319 already has a foothold and they are pretty crafty.

How much of our land do they own now? @GovLarryHogan Yea, it’s nice to see Government Leaders doing the right thing for the Citizens of this Country. I don’t want to think that it’s too late, but we need to be vigilant going forward. Chinaalready has a foothold and they are pretty crafty.How much of our land do they own now? @GovLarryHogan Yea, it’s nice to see Government Leaders doing the right thing for the Citizens of this Country. I don’t want to think that it’s too late, but we need to be vigilant going forward. China 🇨🇳 already has a foothold and they are pretty crafty.How much of our land do they own now?

CryptoSpartan @CryptoSpartanTV @GovLarryHogan Thank you Governor Hogan! While I haven't agreed with you on everything, you have been a great leader for our state. @GovLarryHogan Thank you Governor Hogan! While I haven't agreed with you on everything, you have been a great leader for our state.

Mo Alhel 🇩🇪🇺🇲🗽🦅🌐💵 @NeoCon24

Next ban Tik Tok from the whole western world. @LarryHogan Based move!Next ban Tik Tok from the whole western world. @LarryHogan Based move!Next ban Tik Tok from the whole western world.

intellectual princess @spaceymacy @LarryHogan This isn’t conservative or liberal. It’s about cybersecurity, one of the biggest threats to National and state government. We don’t have enough people working in cybersecurity to handle these threats in the first place. @LarryHogan This isn’t conservative or liberal. It’s about cybersecurity, one of the biggest threats to National and state government. We don’t have enough people working in cybersecurity to handle these threats in the first place.

According to Hogan, TikTok and other such foreign-based apps pose a serious threat to personal and national security. He said that the nation would be better off if these entities were banned. He mentioned:

"These entities have an unacceptable level of cybersecurity risk to the state, and it may be involved in acts such as cyber-espionage, surveillance of government entities, and inappropriate collection of sensitive personal information."

He lauded Maryland for taking this 'bold' step and announced that the state will be taking more decisive measures to strengthen and protect its cyber security systems.

He added that the state will take threats to cyber security seriously and that the new directive is aimed at attacking any organization that wishes to "weaken and divide" the state.

TikTok ban begins to sweep the nation (image via Lam Yik)

Larry Hogan mentioned that Maryland, being the cyber capital of the United States, finds it necessary to ban apps like TikTok and WeChat to set the precedent for the rest of the country to follow.

Maryland is just the most recent state to issue the ban. Last week, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced a similar app ban on all state government-provided devices on account of security concerns.

Last month, the Federal Bureau of Investigation Director, Christopher Wray, raised concerns over TikTok's parent company, ByteDance. He mentioned similar threats, including that of the Chinese government using the app to its benefit by harnessing it to influence users and control their devices.

