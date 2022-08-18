What did Dawn Wynn do? US Marshals join investigation to find missing woman accused of killing husband

On Wednesday, August 17, the US Marshals Service confirmed that it was involved in the search for Dawn Wynn, a 49-year-old woman charged with fatally shooting her husband in 2021. Wynn allegedly disappeared on Sunday.

According to the McDonald County Sheriff's Department, she was out on bond while awaiting trial for the murder. KOAM News also reported that Wynn was legally obligated to remain at her mother's home in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, until her court date. Her pre-trial hearing was set for September 15, 2022.

Fox News reported that before she disappeared, Dawn Wynn left a suicide note, claiming that she was going to drown herself. However, in an interview with 40/49 News, Wynn's son-in Lane Ridenstine said that he believed the letter may be a ploy to deceive authorities.

Ridenstine said:

"It's something that she would use to distract everybody and make everybody think that's where she's going. In reality, she could be going back to South Carolina, where she's got family."

Meaww News reported that Wynn stands at 5 feet 2 inches and weighs roughly 160 pounds. At the time of her disappearance, she had short black hair.

Dawn Wynn: Alleged crime and subsequent disappearance explored

People News reported that Wynn's husband, 51-year-old Harold Lee Wynn, was found dead in his camper on November 16, 2021. Following calls about a shooting, officials from McDonald County discovered Harold's body at the couple's home.

Initially, Dawn Wynn claimed that she called the police after she was woken by a gunshot and saw blood.

However, as investigations developed, a .40 caliber pistol recovered from under Dawn's pillow led authorities to believe that she may have been the one responsible for shooting shooting her husband. She was subsequently charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

In an official statement, McDonald Country Sherrif, Robert Evenson said that Wynn had been released on bond, following on a recent ruling by the Missouri Supreme Court. She was supposed to check in via telephone.

He continued:

"She is accused of murder and armed criminal action stemming from the shooting of her husband. She is accused of shooting her husband in the back of the head while he slept.”

On Sunday, when McDonald County Sheriff's Department revealed that Wynn had not checked in by telephone and confirmed her presence in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, authorities released a press statement requesting information on the suspect.

The press release said:

"Please be on the lookout for Dawn Wynn. She should be considered dangerous and could be armed."

In another statement, the Benton County Sheriff's Department, based in Arkansas, stated that Wynn may be traveling across state lines, since she has connections in Oklahoma and Arkansas. The statement said:

"Dawn was last seen in the area of Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge Arkansas. She is believed to be headed to NE Oklahoma but has ties in SW Missouri."

Wynn is currently the subject of a manhunt. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

